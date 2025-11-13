A Philadelphia woman alleges Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson recorded her without her consent during sex, repeatedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, said that the woman, who is not named, reported the incident to the NFL, which investigated Jackson and suspended him.

Jackson served a two-game suspension without pay in August 2024 after the NFL announced he had violated the league's personal conduct policy but gave no further details.

Weeks later, both Jackson and Rams coach Sean McVay declined to share details with reporters.

"That's behind us now, I'm keeping it in-house right now..." Jackson said. "I was definitely selfish, but it's behind me now and we're going to move forward with it."

An agent for Jackson said Thursday that he was not aware of the lawsuit and did not have an immediate comment. An NFL spokesperson referred to Jackson's 2024 suspension and declined further comment.

The woman met Jackson on Instagram and visited him in Los Angeles at his invitation in May 2024, according to the lawsuit. She knocked his phone away during sex, the lawsuit states, and later learned Jackson had been recording her without her consent.

The woman demanded that he delete the video, but Jackson refused, telling her "she 'would never know' whether the recording was truly deleted," according to the lawsuit. The woman returned home to Philadelphia the next day and continued to press Jackson about deleting the video.

Jackson eventually told her he had deleted it, the lawsuit states, only to send her the video the next day "confirming that he had lied about its deletion."

According to the woman's attorneys, there was no indication that Jackson posted the video online or shared its contents with a third party.

The woman reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department, which told her that while the recording could constitute criminal conduct, she would have to return to Los Angeles or work with her local police department to make the report, according to the lawsuit.

She decided not to pursue a criminal case, but reported the incident to the NFL, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit notes the woman has suffered "emotional distress, loss of privacy, and psychological harm" and cites violations of gender violence and revenge porn laws, along with allegations of invasion of privacy, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.

In August 2018, Jackson missed Iowa's season opener after being suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules. School officials said it was not a legal issue.

In February, the Rams and Jackson agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension.