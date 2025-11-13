Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New York Jets and their 32nd-ranked passing offense will be without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson for at least the next four games, as he was placed on injured reserve Thursday for the first time in his career.

The Jets (2-7), winners of two straight, face the New England Patriots (8-2) on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Wilson injured his right knee on Sunday -- the same knee he hurt in Week 6, which caused him to miss the next two games. He's eligible to return in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although there could be some thought to shutting him down for the rest of the season.

The decision to place him on IR comes two days after coach Aaron Glenn sparred with reporters over Wilson's status.

A miffed Glenn refused to divulge any injury information. Typically, he lists the injuries at the start of every news conference. This time, he said, "I'm going to pass on talking about injuries." He then referenced an ESPN story that addressed Wilson's injury.

Citing a source, ESPN reported Monday that Wilson would miss at least three to four weeks. Glenn didn't refute the report; sarcastically, he deferred injury questions to the ESPN reporter, who wasn't present.

"You guys have been hearing it from me, but now since we're just reporting stuff that I haven't said then maybe you should ask him," Glenn said.

The bigger issue is the Jets will be without their top receiver for at least a month. Wilson leads the team in receptions (36), receiving yards (395) and receiving touchdowns (four). The other starter, Josh Reynolds (hip), also is on injured reserve.

This may not bode well for quarterback Justin Fields, who could be playing for his job against the Patriots. Fields has been held under 100 passing yards in four games, a league high, including three of his last four. Tyrod Taylor, healthy after a recent knee injury, is lurking as a possible replacement.

Of course, Glenn hasn't officially proclaimed Fields the starter on Thursday night. The first-year coach, who has had several combative sessions with the media, told reporters Monday not to ask him any quarterback-related questions because he wasn't going to reveal his starter.

Adhering to Glenn's wishes, Fields has declined to reveal his status, but he did acknowledge the difficulty of playing without Wilson.

"I mean, it's tough, but it is what it is," he said. "(It's) kind of like Cincy week. There's going to be guys that have opportunities to go make plays, but it's definitely tough when one of your best guys on offense is out. But like I said, it's an opportunity for some other guys to go come in and make plays."

Adonai Mitchell, acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the recent Sauce Gardner trade, could make his Jets debut. They also have rookie Arian Smith, Isaiah Williams, Tyler Johnson and John Metchie III, who made his debut Sunday after being obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen Lazard, a healthy scratch last week, also is available.