Rapper Cardi B announced the birth of her child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Instagram, posting a picture of her holding a baby and including the date Nov. 4 with three emojis: a teddy bear, heart and football.

The couple hasn't revealed the baby's name.

In the picture, the baby is swaddled in a blue Patriots-themed blanket printed with the name "Diggs." The baby is also wearing a blue hat printed with footballs and "Diggs."

Cardi B attended the Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2, sitting in owner Robert Kraft's private box. The home crowd erupted in cheers when the videoboard showed her as she mimicked Diggs' trademark celebration by holding her left hand over her face and extending her right hand in front of her and waving it.

Based on Cardi B's Instagram post, the baby was born two days after that visit to Gillette Stadium.

Diggs, 31, leads the Patriots with 59 receptions for 659 yards and has three touchdown catches.

He regularly speaks with reporters on Wednesdays and after games but has noted that he prefers not to discuss his personal life.

On Monday, Diggs hosted a "Game Day of Giving" event at Gillette Stadium, welcoming families into the team's field-level lounge for what he touted as "winter support and holiday cheer." More than 100 guests were served dinner and received warmup kits including coats, hats, gloves and other essentials in an event that included a disc jockey playing music, face painting, crafts and more.

The Patriots had been given Friday, Saturday and Sunday off after playing last Thursday, and Diggs was asked how he spent his time.

"I saw my son. I saw some of my kids. That's important to me," he told reporters Monday night.