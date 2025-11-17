Open Extended Reactions

When the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Las Vegas Raiders kicks off, the Cowboys will join their opponents in rare "Monday Night Football" company.

Dallas is coming off a bye week after losing 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 on "Monday Night Football," making the Cowboys the first team to play consecutive games on "Monday Night Football" in a single season since ... the Raiders in 1996.

The Raiders won their first game that year, defeating the Chargers 23-14 on Oct. 21, 1996. A week later, they lost to the John Elway-led Denver Broncos in a thriller.

Elway threw a 49-yard go-ahead touchdown to wide receiver Rod Smith with 4:14 remaining in the game. The Raiders failed to answer, punting the ball with 3:07 left. The Broncos ran the clock out for the game.

The Cowboys are 50-38 on "Monday Night Football." Their 50 wins are the third most by a franchise since MNF began in 1970. However, they have lost three straight Monday night games, going back to last season, tied for their longest losing streak in MNF.

The Raiders boast a 43-34-1 record on "Monday Night Football" and, like the Cowboys, enter this matchup on a three-game MNF skid -- most recently falling in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.