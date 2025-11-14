Who has the most receiving yards in a single NFL game?

Open Extended Reactions

Willie "Flipper" Anderson was a late addition to the starting lineup when he and the Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 26, 1989. An injury to three-time Pro Bowler Henry Ellard cleared a path for Anderson to shine on a nationally televised stage on a Sunday night.

Anderson caught 15 passes on 20 targets from quarterback Jim Everett for 336 yards and a touchdown in the prime-time matchup. His 15-yard score late in the fourth quarter and kicker Mike Lansford's subsequent extra point tied the score at 17 apiece and sent the game into overtime.

Anderson had 40 receiving yards in the extra period as the Rams escaped New Orleans with a 20-17 win following a 31-yard field goal by Lansford.

Anderson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance. His 336 receiving yards that night remain an NFL single-game record.

The most recent player to get close to Anderson's feat was Calvin Johnson, who had 329 receiving yards that lifted his Detroit Lions to victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a 2013 matchup. Check out which other players have the most receiving yards in a single game in NFL history below:

336 - Flipper Anderson (Los Angeles Rams) at New Orleans Saints on Nov. 26, 1989

329 - Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions) vs. Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27, 2013

309 - Stephone Paige (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. San Diego Chargers on Dec. 22, 1985

303 - Jim Benton (Cleveland Rams) at Detroit Lions on Nov. 22, 1945

302 - Cloyce Box (Detroit Lions) at Baltimore Colts on Dec. 3, 1950

300 - Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. Carolina Panthers on Oct. 2, 2016

291 - Jimmy Smith (Jacksonville Jaguars) at Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 10, 2000

289 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18, 1995

286 - John Taylor (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989

284 - Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Oakland Raiders on Nov. 8, 2015

