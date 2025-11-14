Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three starters and a key reserve for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Right tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), tight end Brenton Strange (hip/quad) and tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee) have been ruled out. Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury.

This will be the second consecutive game that Lewis and Long have missed. The Jaguars (5-4) had activated Strange's 21-day practice window earlier this week, but he apparently needs at least another week before he can return. He had missed the last four games.

Reserve Cole Van Lanen will likely start at right tackle. Montaric Brown started in Lewis' place last Sunday and likely will do the same against the Chargers at EverBank Stadium.

The Jaguars had 15 players appear on the injury report this week.