Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Rams coach Sean McVay said left tackle Alaric Jackson will play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks despite the lawsuit filed against Jackson on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Jackson recorded a woman without her consent during sex, refused to delete the video and taunted her with it.

According to the lawsuit, the woman reported the incident to the NFL, which investigated Jackson and suspended him. Jackson served a two-game suspension in 2024 after the NFL announced he had violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Jackson spoke to the media Friday but, when answering questions about the matter, noted that "it's a court case" and said that he "can't really say anything about it right now."

McVay said he and the team were aware of the allegations but, as with any legal matters, wanted to "keep those things in-house."

"This isn't something that we weren't aware of, and [there's been] very clear communication and understanding of it," McVay said.

When asked whether the Rams were contemplating further discipline for Jackson after he has already served a suspension for the incident, McVay said, "That's not something that we're talking about right now."

"There won't be any actions as it relates to Alaric as far as his status for the game this week," McVay said.

Jackson said Friday that he has not addressed the lawsuit with his teammates and that he does not expect it to be a distraction for the group.

In February, the Rams and Jackson agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension. When asked whether there were "any considerations to the nature of these allegations during contract negotiations," McVay also said he wanted to "keep that stuff in-house."