ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos will be without leading rusher J.K. Dobbins and two other starters for Sunday's highly anticipated AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dobbins, who did not practice all week, was formally ruled out Friday, as was linebacker Alex Singleton -- the team's leading tackler -- and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

Singleton had surgery Monday to remove a cancerous tumor from one of his testicles and could miss multiple weeks. Surtain will miss his third game with a pectoral injury.

Dobbins, who leads Denver in rushing with 772 yards while averaging 5.0 yards per carry, injured a foot last week against the Raiders. On Wednesday, coach Sean Payton said that the team had discussed putting Dobbins on injured reserve but that "nothing has been decided."

The Broncos kept Dobbins on the active roster through the past week, but he is expected to miss multiple games.

Dobbins' absence puts rookie RJ Harvey, a second-round pick by Denver, in the lead back role. Through 10 games, Harvey has 50 carries for 214 yards, plus 25 receptions. He also has the team's longest run this season -- 50 yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

"Definitely excited to showcase my running ability ... [but] whatever Coach wants me to do, I'm willing to do,'' Harvey said Friday. "It's going to be fun on Sunday.''

The Broncos will likely also have Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie in the rotation. Badie has played in some of the personnel groupings when Denver is in an up-tempo look, as well as in some long-yardage situations.

McLaughlin, who topped 400 yards rushing each of the past two seasons after making the roster as an undrafted rookie in 2023, has had one carry this season, in Week 6 against the New York Jets.

"[McLaughlin] is ready," Payton said Friday. "It would be difficult to play for two seasons and then be inactive. He's one of those guys. He's the first in the building. ... He'll walk through the [practice] script and then work out and then be eating breakfast when people are just arriving.''

The Broncos' injury report for Sunday is more extensive than it has been for most of the season. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring), who is a rotational pass rusher for the defense, and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) have also been ruled out.

The team did get a bit of good news on the injury front as wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has practice all week and is set to play against Kansas City after missing two games with a concussion.