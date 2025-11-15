Kenny Easley, the former hard-hitting Seattle Seahawks safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Friday evening. He was 66.

Easley spent his entire seven-year career with Seattle. He made five Pro Bowls, earned first-team All-Pro honors three times and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1984. Nicknamed "The Enforcer" for his physical style of play, Easley was a member of the 1980s All-Decade Team and was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2017.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Seahawks Legend Kenny Easley," the team said in a statement. "Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity, and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all-time."

Former Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, right, poses with his Hall of Fame bust alongside his former high school coach Tommy Rhodes during his induction ceremony in August 2017. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

The Seahawks drafted Easley fourth overall out of UCLA in 1981. Over seven seasons, he recorded 32 interceptions -- including a league-high 10 in 1984 -- and returned three for touchdowns.

"Kenny Easley would have been a dominant safety in any era," Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said in a statement. "When he was enshrined in 2017, he took his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and embraced his football immortality. Kenny possessed excellent ball skills, but make no mistake: His biggest strengths were his fearlessness and intensity. If you had the ball as an opposing offensive player, he was going to hit you hard -- and you were going to feel it for a while."

Easley's career ended after the 1987 season due to a severe kidney disease. He sued the Seahawks, alleging that large doses of ibuprofen damaged his kidneys and that the team allowed him to play his final season without being told of the ailment.

Easley and the Seahawks reconciled in the early 2000s, after Paul Allen bought the team. He was inducted into the Seahawks' Ring of Honor in 2002 and was recently named one of the 50 greatest players in franchise history.

"As a man of faith, Kenny will forever be remembered as a beloved member of the Seahawks family and his legacy will live on as inspiration to fans around the world," the Seahawks said. "We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Gail, and children Kendrick, Gabrielle and Giordanna."