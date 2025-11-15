Open Extended Reactions

Lucas Havrisik, who has not kicked since his back-to-back perfect games in Weeks 5 and 6, will likely get another chance Sunday when the Green Bay Packers play at the New York Giants.

The Packers added kicker Brandon McManus to the injury report Saturday because of his recurring right quad injury and listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game.

Green Bay kept Havrisik on the roster even after McManus returned from his injury. Havrisik, who was signed Oct. 11, made all 10 of his kicks. That included a franchise-record 61-yard field goal at Arizona while filling in for McManus, who originally injured his quad in practice Oct. 8.

Havrisik has not been active on game day since McManus returned after missing the two games. Since his return, McManus has gone 4-for-8 on field goals, including a missed 64-yard attempt that would have sent Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles to overtime.

McManus said earlier this week that he felt "pretty much back to normal."

"Pretty much no pain, didn't feel anything in my leg," he said Thursday.

The Packers typically practice their kickers on Wednesday and Friday during a regular practice week.

"Right now we're working through coming back all of an injury, which he hasn't had for a long, long time," Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said Thursday. "He's striking the ball pretty good, and we'll see what tomorrow brings."

The Packers also announced that wide receiver Malik Heath would not travel with the team and is out for Sunday's game, calling it a "coach's decision" without offering any additional information.