Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are in line to have some new faces at wide receiver on the field for gameday as the team has signed Mecole Hardman to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated Gabe Davis from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hardman joined the Bills on Tuesday and is likely to contribute from a returner perspective, at minimum. Davis was elevated for the first time this year after he joined the practice squad earlier this season while he was still recovering from a torn left meniscus.

The new faces come amidst struggles and inconsistency for the team's passing game. The Bills had a season-low 13 points in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo also activated rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders from injured reserve and released returner Brandon Codrington. Tight end Keleki Latu was elevated from the practice squad as the third tight end with Dalton Kincaid ruled out.