During the same week in which the New York Giants made major changes, they also advocated to Jaxson Dart that he strongly consider making some of his own.

People both inside and outside the Giants organization spoke with Dart, who remains in concussion protocol, and urged the rookie quarterback to be more thoughtful and careful with when and how he runs.

Dart is out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers due to the concussion he suffered last week against the Chicago Bears. He was spotted at practice last week on the field going through stretching exercises, as he attempts to clear protocol in time for next Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

But whenever Dart returns, those around him believe he will have to think about and modify how he runs.

Dart has a propensity not only for running but being ultra aggressive in trying to gain extra yardage -- often at the expense of his own well being. It was how he suffered his concussion last week, fumbling on a third-quarter run in the Giants' 24-20 loss to the Bears.

It marked the fourth time this season -- including the preseason -- that Dart was evaluated for a concussion.

Dart has been told over and over, especially this past week, that missing games hurts his team more than not gaining extra yards, and that he can't help his team if he's not in the game.

Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has shown Dart videos of multiple quarterbacks and pointed out the difference between being aggressive and acting in the best interests of self preservation.

The Giants went through this with their former quarterback, Daniel Jones, trying to teach him when to be aggressive and when to be smart, and now they're offering the same types of lessons to Dart, who has been slow to pick them up.

It is why so many around the league admire and applaud the 6-foot-2, 223-pound Dart, but also openly wonder about whether his playing style is sustainable. Various people have pointed out this season that if Dart doesn't make the types of changes that others around him are advocating -- and the Giants are showing him videos of -- he will continue to put himself at risk and thus, put the future of the franchise at risk.

Jaxson Dart is the first rookie QB to run for a touchdown in 5 straight games, and his 7 rushing TDs are tied for the third-most in NFL history for a rookie QB. But Dart also has been evaluated for a concussion four times this year. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Dart has appeared in nine games -- including seven starts -- this season, completing 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The former Ole Miss star also has emerged as one of the NFL's best running quarterbacks, rushing for 317 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Dart is the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to run for a touchdown in five consecutive games, and his seven rushing TDs are tied for the third-most in league history for a rookie quarterback since 1950, trailing only Cam Newton in 2011 (14) and Josh Allen in 2018 (8).

When Dart returns to the field, he'll be playing under Mike Kafka, who the Giants named as their interim head coach last Monday after firing Brian Daboll.

The Giants (2-8) have won just two of their first 10 games for the third straight year, and are 11-33 under Daboll since the start of the 2023 season.

Kafka, who had been the Giants' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, said he will continue calling plays and also announced that Jameis Winston has passed Russell Wilson on the depth chart and will be New York's starting quarterback until Dart clears protocol and returns.

Daboll went 20-40-1 as the Giants' head coach with a .336 winning percentage, putting him behind the likes of Ben McAdoo and Ray Perkins.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and ESPN Research contributed to this report.