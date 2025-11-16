Open Extended Reactions

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie met with A.J. Brown during practice last week to hash out the star wide receiver's public frustration over his role in Philadelphia's offense, a senior team official told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

The highly unusual move was prompted by Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, who waved Brown over to the sideline during Thursday's practice to chat with Lurie, the team official told Paolantonio.

During the 10-minute meeting, Brown promised Lurie that he would stop complaining on social media, according to the team official. But Brown also told Lurie that he just wants to be a part of the offense and is frustrated, the official said.

Lurie told Brown that he didn't need to apologize, the pair concluded the meeting with a hug, and the wide receiver returned to practice, according to the team official.

Team sources told Paolantonio that it marked the first time any of them could remember DiSandro facilitating a meeting on the field between Lurie and a player. DiSandro, who has worked for Lurie for 28 years, often attends private dinner meetings between Lurie and players.

The practice meeting between Lurie and Brown, which was first reported Thursday by NBC Sports Philadelphia, occurred one day after the three-time Pro Bowler publicly elaborated on his frustration with the Eagles offense.

"It's not just solely about my situation. I want to win too," Brown told reporters Wednesday. "I think if we're really focused on winning and doing our job, we can't just keep slapping a Band-Aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble. At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense?

"That's what I'm getting at. ... You can't keep slapping a Band-Aid over that and expect to win late in the year and think you're going to go to that at the end of the year. It's not going to f---ing happen."

On Wednesday morning, video surfaced showing streamer Janky Rondo playing a game of Madden with Brown. At one point, the gamer asked Brown if everything was going well.

"I mean, no," Brown responded. "Where have you been? Family is good. Everything else, no. It's a s---show."

Brown told reporters that he was "not apologizing" for his comments on the video, adding that he was not "throwing anybody under the bus. I'm literally trying to laugh through this s---."

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that he didn't think Brown's continued voicing of his discontentment was a distraction to the team.

Brown has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season. He is on pace to finish with 867 receiving yards, which would be a career low.

The reigning Super Bowl champions rank 25th in the NFL in passing yards per game (191.7) and 12th in points per game (24.2). Third-down offense also has been an issue; they are 27th with a conversion rate of 42.4% and have gone three-and-out on 41% of their drives, which ranks 28th.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Eagles (7-2) own a comfortable lead atop the NFC East and will aim for their fourth consecutive win Sunday night in their showdown against the Detroit Lions (6-3).

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.