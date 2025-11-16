Stephen A. says that while Baker Mayfield is having a better season, he is higher on Josh Allen. (1:48)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coleman's inactive status is not related to on-field performance, according to a source. It is instead because he missed a team meeting Friday morning. Before missing the meeting, the Bills had planned to play him.

Coleman was a full participant in practice all week. This is the first time in his career he will be a healthy scratch for a full game.

The 2024 second-round pick has 32 receptions on 49 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns this season. In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Coleman caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Since then, he has 24 receptions, 218 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman won't play Sunday after missing a team meeting Friday. Mark Konezny/Imagn Images

The Bills elevated wide receiver Gabe Davis from the practice squad for his first game since suffering a torn left meniscus when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars last November. It will be his first game with Buffalo since 2023.

Buffalo also signed wide receiver/returner Mecole Hardman to the active roster from the practice squad before the game after he joined the team earlier this week.

Coleman was benched for the first series of the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. He was previously benched for the first quarter against the Jaguars in his rookie season for not being on time.

Coach Sean McDermott was asked this week if he is satisfied with Coleman's effort on the field.

"He knows if I'm not satisfied. ... Just like any player. It's fair that you're asking about it," McDermott said. "I can promise you it gets addressed when it isn't where it needs to be. There are times like any player or any performer where it's exactly where it needs to, and there are times when it's not. And then we have to address it to get it hopefully where it needs to be. So it's addressed. It's been good at times and other times it can improve for sure."