New York Jets special teams player Kris Boyd is in critical but stable condition at Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen at a Midtown restaurant early Sunday morning, the New York Police Department told ESPN.

A Jets spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and will have no further comment at this time.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. ET at the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street. No arrests have been made, according to the NYPD spokesman, who said an investigation is ongoing. The NYPD provided no additional details.

Boyd, 29, was shot outside the restaurant after a dispute turned violent, with the gunmen firing two shots, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources. The shooter fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV, according to the newspaper. A Mercedes-Benz Maybach also fled the scene, the newspaper reported.

Boyd was transported via EMS to Bellevue, according to the NYPD.

He is in his first season with the Jets after signing a one-year, $1.6 million contract in free agency but hasn't played after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the preseason.

Boyd, a cornerback, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Vikings before playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.