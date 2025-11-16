Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants received another big blow right before kickoff when top cornerback Paulson Adebo felt discomfort in his knee and was ruled out.

Adebo was set to make his return after missing three games with a knee injury. He was not among the pregame inactives.

But the decision was made after Adebo took the field in uniform an hour before the game. It left the Giants with Cor'Dale Flott, Deonte Banks and recently acquired Korie Black, Jarrick Bernard-Convers and Rico Payton as their healthy cornerbacks.

New York has struggled badly ever since Adebo left in the second half of a late collapse to the Denver Broncos last month. It is currently on a four-game losing streak.

The Giants were expecting to get Adebo back this week.

"Oh man, it means you get a great player on the perimeter with a lot of confidence," interim coach Mike Kafka said. "I'm excited to watch him fly around. He's a guy that I've been talking to a lot this week, and I think he's in the right frame of mind."

The Giants signed Adebo to a lucrative contract as a free agent this offseason. He received a three-year, $54 million deal after breaking his leg last year.

Adebo, 26, started the first seven games of the season for New York. He has 48 tackles and four passes defended this season.