EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs left Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a knee injury in the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jacobs was apparently injured on the same drive as quarterback Jordan Love, who sustained a left shoulder injury. Love returned for the start of the next drive after going to the locker room for evaluation. Jacobs did not return.

It was unclear exactly when Jacobs was injured because he was on the field for all of that drive, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Malik Willis to Christian Watson for the Packers' first score with 13:54 left in the second quarter.

Jacobs' final carry came on the penultimate play of the drive, when he was stopped for no gain on second-and-goal from the 1. He stayed on the field for the touchdown play and did not show any signs of an injury.

Jacobs had rushed seven times for 40 yards before he left the game.

Love returned on the next drive, missing only the final seven plays of that previous possession.