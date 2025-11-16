Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury.

Ridley caught a pass from Cam Ward on Tennessee's first offensive play of the game and favored his right ankle as he limped off the field with the help of the Titans' training staff. The veteran receiver was then carted into the locker room.

Calvin Ridley was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury Sunday against the Texans. AP Photo/John Amis

Ridley had been out since Week 6 when he injured his hamstring after playing only six snaps in Tennessee's 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Ridley has caught 17 passes for 301 yards this season. Veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson in place of Ridley.

Titans wide receiver/returner Chimere Dike was also ruled out with a concussion. He suffered his injury after muffing a punt just before halftime. The rookie return man was leading the NFL in all-purpose and return yards entering Week 11.

Running back Julius Chestnut was the kick returner for Tennessee to start the third quarter.