Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. injured his right knee and was removed in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Penix was hit on a third-down pass, which fell incomplete with 5:22 left in the quarter. He attempted to get back up but fell to the grass again and took off his helmet.

Penix was replaced by veteran Kirk Cousins in the subsequent Falcons offensive series. The second-year quarterback was 13-of-16 passing for 175 yards before leaving.

He suffered a bone bruise in his left knee against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and missed Atlanta's next game against the Miami Dolphins. Cousins started in that game, a 34-10 loss.