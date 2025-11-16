Jalen Ramsey and Ja'Marr Chase get handsy with each other which later leads to a Ramsey punch and subsequent ejection. (0:43)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch at Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 34-12 victory.

After the game, Ramsey said Chase spit on him before he threw the punch.

Ramsey and Chase were each flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on third-and-1 a play earlier. The two continued to jaw at each other as the Bengals took a timeout before running their fourth-and-1 play, and Ramsey then threw the punch. He was promptly ejected.

Ramsey was escorted off the field by a Steelers staffer, and offensive lineman Broderick Jones tried to calm him down before Ramsey entered the locker room.

The ejection came shortly after Ramsey shifted back to slot corner with Brandin Echols dealing with an injury. Ramsey started the game at safety but moved to fill in for Echols, and Chuck Clark came in at safety. The Steelers were playing the game without starting cornerback Darius Slay, who is in the concussion protocol.