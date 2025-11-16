Aaron Rodgers is seen holding his wrist after taking a big hit and would not play in the second half. (0:26)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not return to Sunday's 34-12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining an injury to his left, non-throwing hand late in the second quarter.

Rodgers landed on the hand as he was tackled after throwing the ball away on second-and-goal with just seconds left before halftime. He stayed in for one more play after a timeout, but the hand appeared to have blood on it when he went to the sideline during Chris Boswell's 25-yard field goal.

Though the Steelers ruled the quarterback questionable to return, Rodgers didn't appear to go back to the sideline after halftime.

With Rodgers out, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph played the second half and led the offense to two scoring drives. He finished 12-of-16 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown -- a 5-yard scoring pass to Kenneth Gainwell in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers' injury woes continued early into the third quarter when running back Jaylen Warren injured an ankle as he was tackled. He walked off gingerly with medical personnel and went into the blue injury tent. Warren had 62 yards on 10 carries along with two catches for 5 yards.

Warren, though, returned to the sideline with his helmet on after a brief stay in the medical tent. He was ruled questionable but returned on second-and-3 from the 12 with six minutes to go in the third quarter. The Steelers, though, called a timeout, and Warren didn't reenter when the offense came back onto the field.