EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter was benched for the opening series of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a midweek incident.

Carter did not play any of the six plays on the Packers' opening drive. He was on the field for the remaining 45 defensive snaps for the Giants.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka labeled it a "coach's decision."

"I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team," Carter said. "That was the consequence of it. Got to live with it."

Carter was expected to start Sunday in place of the injured Kayvon Thibodeaux. Instead, Tomon Fox played the first six defensive snaps before the Packers punted.

The Giants (2-9) had Carter on the punt return team for his first snap in the contest. It's something he has done sporadically throughout the season.

Kafka, who took over this week in place of the fired Brian Daboll, said the discipline was something they discussed, but he wanted to keep everything else in-house.

"I love Abdul and what he brings to this team," Kafka said. "The skill set he has, this guy loves ball. I'm excited to watch him attack this week of practice and continue to work and grow and be the great player that I think he is."

Carter was drafted third overall out of Penn State earlier this year. His impact has been limited. He had one tackle and one quarterback hit on Sunday. He has just 0.5 sacks in his first season.

The rookie didn't view the incident as any groundbreaking lesson.

"I already know. Whatever I do is going to have consequences," he said. "That was the consequence. Have to live with it. Keep playing."

Veteran edge rusher Brian Burns said after Sunday's game that he spoke with Carter about the incident. He told him to stay ready.

The defensive captain didn't see it as a major issue.

"It's just professional though. There isn't too much to be said. It ain't no big meeting or anything like that," Burns said. "It's just between him and Kafka and it got handled. ... It happened. It's over."

Burns notched two more sacks on Sunday to get his season total to 13. The Giants' defense, however, continues to struggle, especially late in games.

This time they allowed the Packers to go down the field and score the game-winning touchdown in the final five minutes. A defensive line of Burns, Carter and Dexter Lawrence II couldn't come up with a big play.

It again puts into question the future of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Kafka was asked afterward if there would be any possible changes to the defensive coordinator position or who calls the plays.

Kafka didn't shut down the idea. He said he would "evaluate everything" and everyone after the Giants dropped their fifth straight.