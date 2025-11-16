Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coming on in the opening possession of the second half as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion.

Sanders finished 4-of-16 passing for 47 yards and an interception. He also had three carries for 16 yards as Cleveland, which led 16-10 at the half, fell, 23-16.

The Browns drove to the Baltimore 25 in the closing minutes, but Sanders threw three straight incompletions. Cleveland turned over the ball on downs, allowing the Ravens to run out the clock.

Gabriel, who had started the previous five games, played the entire first half, completing 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards. He also ran twice for 2 yards.

Gabriel was officially ruled out because of the concussion later in the third quarter.

It's not clear which play led to Gabriel's evaluation for a concussion. But after defensive end Myles Garrett's fourth sack of the game forced a Ravens punt on the opening drive of the second half, Sanders led the offense onto the field as the crowd at Huntington Bank Field broke out into cheers.

During the first half, fans broke out "We Want Shedeur" chants and booed after multiple errant Gabriel passes.

Sanders completed his first two passes -- one to wide receiver Cedric Tillman and one to tight end David Njoku -- but was sacked on third down, forcing Cleveland to punt.

Sanders, who had been viewed by some as a likely first-round pick, notably fell in April's NFL draft, with Cleveland ultimately taking him in the fifth round with the 144th overall selection. He began his NFL career as the No. 4 quarterback on the Browns' depth chart. A son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, the rookie made his way to the backup role after the Browns traded veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.