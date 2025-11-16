Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert launched the football up and over the hands of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and into the arms of Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it marked the end of one of the worst games of Herbert career.

Coach Jim Harbaugh pulled Herbert and most starters after that, with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Herbert finished with a career-low 81 passing yards and an interception. It was also his first game without a passing touchdown since Week 13 of last season.

"I have to play better," Herbert said. "It's not good enough for this team."

The Chargers' offense was out of sync all day, with Herbert in duress for most of it. The Jaguars' defense came into the game tied for the league's fewest sacks this year with 12, but pressured Herbert 12 times and sacked him twice, according to NFL's Next Gen Stats.

With 34 seconds remaining in the first half, Jaguars defensive lineman B.J. Green II pounced on Herbert in a play that drew a roughing the passer penalty. Herbert had to leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but returned in the second half.

While Herbert did face pressure throughout the game, he didn't do his offensive line any favors with how long he held on to the football. This was partly due to Jacksonville's good coverage, but also Herbert's unwillingness to throw the ball away.

The discernment between when to throw the ball away and when to try to make a play is a point Herbert admitted he has struggled with throughout his career.

"Too many times where I hold onto the ball and take a sack and an unneeded sack," Herbert said.

He added: "You gotta trust your gut and you go out there and try and play as fast as you can and not think, but sometimes they get you. I could have done a much better job of getting rid of the ball and not taking some of those sacks."

The Chargers' offensive line woes have been a theme of this season, largely due to injuries.

Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending patellar tendon rupture in his left knee in training camp. Tackle Joe Alt had season-ending ankle surgery after a high right ankle injury in Week 8. Right guard Mekhi Becton, the team's top free agent offseason signing, has been in and out of the lineup because of injuries throughout the season.

The Chargers attempted to upgrade their offensive line by trading for Trevor Penning at the deadline, sending a sixth-round pick to the Saints in exchange for the former first-round pick. But on Sunday, in Penning's first game starting at left tackle, he struggled.

Penning allowed a team-high eight pressures and one sack; no other lineman allowed more than three pressures, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. But offensive coordinator Greg Roman also didn't help Penning much, leaving him one-on-one 71% of the time, more than any other lineman with 10 snaps.

"We didn't do a good enough job in that regard," Harbaugh said, "in all regards."

The Chargers also finished with a season-low 42 rushing yards, which Herbert said contributed to their struggles throwing the ball.

"We just weren't in rhythm today," Herbert said.