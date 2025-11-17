Jalen Ramsey claims Ja'Marr Chase spit on him during their scuffle in the Bengals-Steelers game, a claim which Chase denied. (0:52)

Before "Sunday Night Football" between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles -- the NFC's top two contenders by record -- eight of the day's 13 games were decided by one score.

Eight of those 13 games were also divisional matchups. The combination of close finishes and familiar foes provided fuel for trash talk and sharp sound bites as some of the game's best moments come from what's said before or after the whistle.

Players and coaches carried their teams' momentum from the field to the podium, delivering standout lines in their postgame sessions.

From bold statements to perfectly timed one-liners, here are the best quotes from around the NFL in Week 11.

"I ain't never opened my mouth to that guy. ... I didn't spit on nobody."

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

One of the week's tensest moments came in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 34-12 win over the Bengals, when tempers flared between Pittsburgh defensive back Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati's star wide receiver.

With just over 12 minutes to play, Ramsey was tossed from the game for throwing a punch at Chase after claiming the receiver had spit on him. Chase pushed back on that version of events in his postgame comments, denying Ramsey's allegation.

"I'm pissed off. ... I don't got no panic in me man."

Los Angeles Chargers LB Khalil Mack

The Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars featured one of the roughest outings of quarterback Justin Herbert's career, as he was held to a career-low 81 passing yards and threw an interception.

Even with the offense sputtering, one of Los Angeles' defensive standouts didn't hold back about being frustrated with the result. Still, he stressed that he isn't panicking and is already focused on using the upcoming bye week to reset and help the team bounce back in its next outing.

"You see so much about the tush push these days. ... It's pretty cool when it comes together and works."

Baltimore Ravens S Kyle Hamilton

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews sealed Baltimore's 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns with some late-game trickery. The veteran lined up under center on a fourth-and-inches play that looked like a standard sneak before bouncing left and racing 35 yards untouched for his first rushing touchdown. The design helped cap Baltimore's fourth straight win after a 1-5 start.

Watching from the sideline, Hamilton couldn't help but appreciate the creativity, praising the gutsy call that turned a short-yardage gamble into the game-winning score.

"There's no such thing as a losing team. There's only a losing leader, and I'm the leader, and we lost."

Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris

The Carolina Panthers ' 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons turned into a statement game for quarterback Bryce Young, who shredded Atlanta's defense for a franchise-record 448 passing yards, tossing three touchdowns without a pick on 31-of-45 passing. With the victory, Carolina completes a season sweep of the Falcons for the first time since 2013.

On the other side, Atlanta's slide continued with a fifth straight loss after a 3-2 start, matching its longest losing streak within a season since 2020. In the aftermath, coach Raheem Morris didn't sugarcoat the situation. He openly shouldered the blame for the Falcons' recent struggles.

"Keep ripping it, man. We love you and we've got your back."

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald

In his postgame news conference, Macdonald was asked what he told quarterback Sam Darnold after a brutal stat line -- 29-of-44 for 279 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions -- in a 21-19 loss.

Even with the turnovers and a missed 61-yard field goal at the end, the Seahawks coach stressed support for his quarterback with Seattle now sitting at 7-3.