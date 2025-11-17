Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown put it simply when asked about quarterback Josh Allen's performance Sunday.

"He had two turnovers, I think, tonight, and then he went and had six touchdowns," Brown said. "So, I think that's fine with me."

After some early struggles, which included two interceptions, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allen finished with three passing touchdowns and three rushing TDs to lead the Bills (7-3) to a 44-32 win.

Only three times in NFL history, including the postseason, has a quarterback had three passing and three rushing touchdowns. Allen has done it twice, and Otto Graham did it in 1954.

"Dude's a dog. He's just a dog. That's what it is," Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir said of Allen. "... There's no need to overthink it. I mean, he's unreal at everything he does. The best player in the league by far, and he's going to show that every game day."

Allen accounted for three touchdowns in each half. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 317 yards and rushed for 40 yards on six carries. And he tied Cam Newton's record for the most regular-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history (75).

"You guys know Josh. He's hard to stop," coach Sean McDermott said. "We all know how last week went. The Josh that I know, he will not be denied. That's the type of competitor, type of person, type of teammate that he is."

A key for the Bills on Sunday was getting the downfield passing game working.

Allen's 43-yard pass in the first half to wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, who had a team-high 90 yards, was his first TD pass of 40-plus air yards since the 2022 season finale vs. the New England Patriots. Since 2023, Allen had zero touchdowns and five interceptions on throws of 40-plus air yards.

The Bills had multiple passing touchdowns of 40 or more yards in a game for the first time this season. They had two such touchdowns prior to Sunday. Allen also had a short pass that running back Ty Johnson turned into a 52-yard score, in addition to a 25-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook.

"I think at the end of the first quarter just the way how things were going," Allen said on realizing the game would be high scoring. "Just knowing that we're gonna have to put our hard hats on and go to work. I thought we made some plays today."

On a day the running game struggled -- 16 carries for 48 yards by Cook -- the Bills had 13 first downs on passes from Allen, who went 5 for 8 for 134 yards and two touchdowns on throws of 15-plus air yards.

Josh Allen celebrates one of his six touchdowns Sunday against the Bucs. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

"I feel like typically, Tampa plays with pretty low safeties," wide receiver Gabe Davis said. "So, there's some more deep opportunities than normal. But obviously, we had some today with Shavers down the field on the 43-yarder, Josh's scramble ability to make some throws down the field. But I think it's a week-by-week thing."

Contributions came from a variety of places, including Davis and returner Mecole Hardman, who made their season debuts with the team. Davis caught three passes for 40 yards, including a key fourth-down conversion in the final quarter. Hardman had a 61-yard kick return, but he left the game with a calf injury after fumbling a punt return in the third quarter.

The Bills were set up well overall by returns, led by running back Ray Davis, as five Bills drives started at their own 40-yard line or better.

There will be little time to linger on this win as the Bills travel to Houston for "Thursday Night Football" this week. But there is still something the Buffalo offense believe it can take from the game.

"Yes, if you use it the right way," Allen said. "We got a game Thursday night, so it's a completely different team that we're facing, completely different defense. Not sure what the game plan is going to look like, but we got to start fast, really wipe this one and start tomorrow on getting to Houston."