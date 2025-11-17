Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett set an NFL record Sunday afternoon and couldn't have been less excited about it.

Brissett completed 47 passes in Arizona's 41-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium to etch his name in the NFL record books for most completions in a regular-season game. He also produced a career-high 452 passing yards.

But the 10-year veteran would have traded all of that for a win.

"Man, I'll throw for three yards and win right now," Brissett said. "I genuinely feel that way."

The previous record was 45 completions, which was set in 1994 by Drew Bledsoe and tied in 2019 by Jared Goff.

Speaking before Brissett after Arizona's loss, which dropped them to 3-7, coach Jonathan Gannon said he didn't think Brissett would be too happy about setting the new standard.

And he was right.

"I promise you man, I can care less about that part of it," Brissett said. "Man, I hope somebody breaks it tomorrow or whenever. I mean, I just want to win."

Brissett's 452 passing yards ranked seventh most in a game in Cardinals' history and is the most since Hall of Famer Kurt Warner threw for 472 in 2008.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't know until after the game that Brissett had set the record.

"But I felt like that at times," he said. "I've got a lot of respect for Jacoby every time we played him, which I feel like it's three times in the last couple years and we were expecting him [against] Washington a few years ago. He didn't end up playing, but he always looks like that on tape.

"He looked like that all week studying him and looked like that in person. He made a few of those big throws down the field where we were hitting him as he let it go and he hung in there. Real tough player and I got a lot of respect for him."