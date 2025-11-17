PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions with a foot injury.

Johnson exited in the first quarter following a Saquon Barkley run on 3rd-and-short that got stuffed. He walked slowly indoors after a brief trip to the medical tent.

He was replaced in the lineup by Fred Johnson.

Lane Johnson, 35, has dealt with his share of injuries this season. He missed a good portion of last week's game against the Green Bay Packers with a left ankle injury before returning to the game late. He was in and out of the lineup earlier in the year with a stinger.

Johnson, a five-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, entered the game with a 0.0 knockdown percentage (no sacks or QB hits allowed).