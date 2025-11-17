Dan Orlovsky joins "Get Up" to explain why the Eagles' lack of separation in the pass game might eventually come back to hurt them. (1:06)

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury during Sunday night's 16-9 victory over the Detroit Lions, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

It is not expected to be a season-ending injury, but he could be headed to injured reserve, the sources told Schefter.

Johnson exited in the first quarter following a Saquon Barkley run on third-and-short that got stuffed. Johnson walked slowly indoors after a brief trip to the medical tent.

He was replaced in the lineup by Fred Johnson. The team did not provide an update after the game.

Lane Johnson, 35, has dealt with his share of injuries this season. He missed a good portion of last week's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a left ankle injury before returning late. He was in and out of the lineup earlier in the year because of a stinger.

Johnson, a two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, entered the game with a 0.0 knockdown percentage (no sacks or QB hits allowed).