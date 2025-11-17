Cleveland Browns great Bernie Kosar said Monday that he is "feeling good" following liver transplant surgery.

The former University of Miami and Browns star quarterback, speaking from a hospital bed, shared a video on X with the update after the transplant surgery was delayed over the weekend because the donor's organ was infected.

I'm out and I'm feeling good!! 🙌matter pic.twitter.com/RetzTMhQWX — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 17, 2025

"Hey, I'm out and I'm feeling good. Just ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives," he said in the video.

During the past week, Kosar, 61, has undergone five procedures to stop internal bleeding.

The Browns honored Kosar before Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens with a video tribute.

"Bernie's my guy," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "I know that this town has such a special relationship with Bernie from his playing days and then the impact that he's had on this community over the course of all these years. I didn't have that experience with Bernie prior to coming here, but since I've been here, he has just been such a supportive person of me, so kind to my family. I think he sees my family every game day and just is so good to them. So, he's a special person. He's a special Cleveland Brown, and we are all rooting for him and we are all right there with him right now."

Kosar told Cleveland Magazine last year that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson's disease.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native recalled being bothered by liver-related issues for years but brushed them off because he wasn't sure of the source. A diagnosis of cirrhosis in late 2023 confirmed the specificity and severity of his condition.

Kosar played in the NFL for 12 seasons after leading the University of Miami to its first national championship during the 1983 season. He grew up rooting for the Browns, who selected him in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, leading the franchise to three AFC Championship Game appearances (1986, 1987 and 1989), losing each time to the Denver Broncos. Kosar is third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.

After being released by the Browns, Kosar joined the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the 1993 season and got a Super Bowl ring. He then played for the Miami Dolphins from 1994 to 1996.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.