          Commanders release Matt Gay after two missed kicks in loss

          Dolphins down Commanders in Madrid (1:14)

          The Dolphins get a field goal in overtime to take down the Commanders in Madrid. (1:14)

          • John KeimNov 17, 2025, 09:14 PM
          ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders released kicker Matt Gay on Monday, one day after he missed two kicks, including what would have been a game-winner, in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.

          "We wanted it to work long term. It wasn't one game," coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

          Gay joined the Commanders in April on a one-year deal with $4.25 million guaranteed -- the most a kicker has received for a one-year contract.

          Gay missed a 56-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation that would have given Washington a 16-13 lead. Earlier in the game Gay had missed a 51-yarder.

          After the game Gay said he felt "100% of the blame" for the loss fell on him.

          In 11 games, Gay made 13-of-19 field goals. But he was 4-of-9 from beyond 50 yards. Last season with the Indianapolis Colts he missed six of nine attempts beyond 50.

          Gay was the eighth kicker signed by general manager Adam Peters, who joined the Commanders in January 2024.

          In his seven-year career Gay has made 84% of his field goals.