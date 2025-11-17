There was a break-in at the home of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Sanders, the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, made his NFL debut in the second half in place of starter Dillon Gabriel, who was placed in the concussion protocol. The game was played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

In the past year or so, burglaries have taken place at the homes of multiple high-profile athletes, including the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In Sunday's 23-16 loss, Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception. He was also sacked twice. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Sanders will start next Sunday's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas if Gabriel cannot clear protocol.

