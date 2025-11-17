Adam Schefter reports that the NFL has suspended Ja'Marr Chase one game without pay for spitting on Jalen Ramsey. (0:50)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been suspended one game without pay for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey, the league announced Monday.

Chase is appealing the suspension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The appeal will be heard and ruled upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

If the suspension is upheld, he would miss his team's upcoming game against the New England Patriots in Week 12. The incident occurred in Cincinnati's 34-12 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Video from Cincinnati's WXIX-TV showed Chase clearly spitting in Ramsey's direction, which prompted Ramsey to throw a punch at Chase.

The suspension would cost Chase his weekly paycheck of $448,333 along with a $58,823 per game active bonus he would be forfeiting.

In announcing the suspension, the league cited the section of the rule book that applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

This is the second time this season that a player has been suspended for spitting on an opponent. In Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage, prompting Carter's ejection. The NFL viewed that as a single-game suspension.

However, Chase finished the game against the Steelers. At the time, officials did not spot Chase's actions before ejecting Ramsey for the thrown punch.

"We did not see anything that rose to that level at all," referee Bill Vinovich said in a pool report after the game.

Chase also denied spitting on Ramsey. The two had been in a scuffle earlier in the contest, which prompted offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both players.

"I ain't ever opened my mouth to that guy," said Chase, who said that words exchanged between the two is what prompted Ramsey's reaction.

But the league sided with Ramsey. Bengals coach Zac Taylor admonished Chase's actions Monday.

"Obviously what happened is crossing the line and we can't have that," Taylor said. "I know he'll own up to that.

When approached by ESPN on Monday, Chase declined to speak to reporters.

Ramsey had to be restrained multiple times. He was still churning in Chase's direction after his ejection was announced and took several minutes to leave the field.

"I don't give a f--- about football after that, respectfully," Ramsey told reporters after the game. "I'm always going to be all for trash talking, s--- talking, stuff like that. I actually enjoy that part of the game. I think people know that."

Ramsey said the spitting could not be tolerated.

"As soon as he spit, it was like 'f--- that.'"

The veteran defensive back also said that Chase took his mouthpiece earlier, which prompted the first scuffle. A similar incident happened in 2022, when Chase took Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's mouthpiece. Chase was fined afterward for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This season, Chase was voted a team captain and had been lauded by teammates and coaches for showing maturity and restraint during a difficult season.

This marks the first time that Chase has been suspended in his career. The Bengals have lost seven of their last eight games. The Patriots (9-2) have won eight straight and have the best record in the AFC.

Taylor on Monday defended Chase's overall track record and status as one of the team's leaders despite the recent incident.

"I can't say enough positive things about Ja'Marr and think about the amount of situations people have tried to put him in and the way that he's always responded," Taylor said.

"We're not all perfect. We're going to make a mistake here and there, but I stand by Ja'Marr. I know it's an emotional situation. I know there's a lot of things going on there that lead to things like that. We'll just continue to move forward."