Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will likely have surgery that will end his season, coach Zac Taylor indicated on Monday.

Taylor-Britt is trending toward needing surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, a procedure that takes several months for a full recovery. Taylor didn't definitively say that the fourth-year player will need the procedure.

"All the information I had is there's a very likely chance of surgery," Taylor said. "That's all I know."

Taylor-Britt indicated to ESPN on Sunday that the injury was likely significant. It occurred when he was injured near the end of the first half when he got tangled up with Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Taylor-Britt couldn't put pressure on the front of his foot when he walked back into the locker room.

The injury ends a tumultuous year for the former second-round pick. He was one of the team's starting outside cornerbacks heading into the season. However, a stretch of inconsistent play prompted him to get benched, including being a healthy scratch for one game this season. But Taylor-Britt was able to regain a spot on the field and was trending in the right direction before Sunday's injury.

"Cam's a likable guy," Taylor said. "He's energetic. You want to pull for him. So I was happy to see him rebound off some adversity and struggles that he had early in the year, to come back and play the way that we expected him to play." Taylor-Britt is in the final year of his rookie contract with the club.