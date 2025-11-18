Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kirk Cousins will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback in Week 12 and for potentially the rest of this season.

A year ago, no one would have raised an eyebrow at that statement. In fact, that was the organization's original plan.

Now, though, it's the latest chapter in a season gone horribly wrong.

The Falcons lost their fifth straight game Sunday, a demoralizing 30-27 overtime loss to the division rival Carolina Panthers. Atlanta led 21-7 at halftime. Much-maligned Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for 448 yards.

To add literal injury to the insults, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was hit in the third quarter and injured his left knee. Penix will be put on injured reserve and, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter's sources, is potentially out for the season. Penix, who tore his right ACL twice in college, could have ACL damage in the other knee.

In addition, star wide receiver Drake London came out of the loss in the fourth quarter with a knee injury of his own. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday that London is week to week and probably will miss this coming weekend's game and has a PCL issue in his left knee.

play 0:36 Adam Schefter doesn’t expect Drake London to play Week 12 Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to discuss Drake London’s injury and his expected timeline for return.

At 3-7, the Falcons will limp into Sunday's game with their most hated rival, the New Orleans Saints, on the road and short-handed. The Falcons don't even have the solace of having a first-round pick in the 2026 draft since they traded it in April to move back into the first round to take James Pearce Jr.

"There's no magic formula," Cousins said. "You just get back to work and trust your training and you got to stay the course, believe that tough times don't last and tough people do, and that's all you can do."

Cousins was 6-of-14 for 48 yards with a 29.9 QBR after coming in for Penix against the Panthers. The team will need to rally around the veteran quarterback if it has any chance of finishing the season in a competitive manner.

"Kirk's been the guy that's been able to go out there and start a lot of games in the league," Morris said. "He started a lot of games for us. He got us [off] to a nice start last year and now we've got an opportunity to sit back and watch and really grow and got to get him going this week, go out there and lead the football team."

Cousins said the team is still firmly behind Morris as head coach despite the struggles. Since that 6-3 start in 2024, the Falcons are 5-13.

"He's resilient," Cousins said of Morris. "He's built for this and he is a glass-half-full person, and I think it makes it a positive place to come into work. And he's a coach that you want to win for, you want to play well for, because you feel like he is in your corner and he's giving you what you need to be successful."

Kirk Cousins struggled on Sunday when he replaced the injured Michael Penix, but the job is his for now. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Cousins was supposed to be the Falcons starting quarterback this season. The Falcons signed him to a four-year contract in 2024 worth $100 million guaranteed before drafting Penix at No. 8 overall just weeks later.

With Cousins as QB1, Atlanta started hot in 2024 at 6-3, including 4-0 in the division. Cousins set a franchise-record with 509 passing yards in a win over the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Cousins took a big hit in Week 10 last season that hurt his right elbow and shoulder. Cousins, who was already coming off a torn right Achilles, was never the same after that. The Falcons lost four straight, and Cousins had nine interceptions over a five-game stretch.

In Week 16, the Falcons benched Cousins and gave the ball to Penix "moving forward." The then-rookie would be the quarterback of the future -- and of the present.

Penix played relatively well in three 2024 starts, but the Falcons went 1-2 and missed the playoffs. Penix's first full season as starter has had its ups and downs. He has completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Penix's QBR of 56.4 puts him at 17th in the league.

Penix suffered a left knee bone bruise against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and missed the team's next game, against the Miami Dolphins.

Cousins started and struggled in a 34-10 loss. Cousins was 21-of-31 for 173 yards without a touchdown or interception. He had a 35.8 QBR.

The Falcons were expected to trade or release Cousins last offseason since they had Penix. Cousins preferred to be a starter elsewhere and campaigned for a release with owner Arthur Blank. But the Falcons said all along they were comfortable with bringing back Cousins as a backup, despite the considerable price tag.

And here the Falcons are now in a worst-case scenario, but one they invested insurance in by keeping Cousins on the roster. Will the 37-year-old be able to lift Atlanta? It could be an audition for Cousins, who is likely to be released in the offseason.

"Obviously, it hurts your heart when your quarterback goes down or anybody on your football team -- any of your guys -- that's definitely always one of those things that's going to harmful, but you've got to re-center, you've got to focus, you've got to go with the next-man-up mentality," Morris said. "You've got to lean on other people, other places to be able to go find a way to get those things done."