Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were kept on the bench for the first series Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in what the team said was a coach's decision.

The team said both receivers "missed some things" leading into the game, which led to their absence.

The Cowboys started receivers Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin and went three-and-out, gaining 6 yards all on rushes by Javonte Williams

Lamb returned on the first play of the Cowboys' second series; Pickens was in for the second play of that series.

On Thursday, coach Brian Schottenheimer had longer than normal greetings with both receivers during the stretching period of practice. Schottenheimer is expected to address the issue after the game.

Lamb had an 18-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter Monday, and Pickens added a 37-yard TD catch of his own later in the quarter as Dallas entered halftime with a 24-9 lead.