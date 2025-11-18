Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker occasionally posts #"PL44SED" on X when he's satisfied with his performance or his team's. It's a tradition that dates to his time at Syracuse, and the hashtag surfaced on his X account after Sunday's outing.

Tucker racked up 140 scrimmage yards with three total touchdowns, including a 43-yard rushing TD during which he hit 21.09 mph, according to Next Gen Stats. It was the fastest scoring play of Week 11, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory as the Buffalo Bills won 44-32.

It wasn't just the speed. The run featured 40 rush yards over expected, which was the second-most of the week behind the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry getting 54 RYOE on a 59-yard run.

Each week, we will highlight top performances as defined by Next Gen Stats, which tracks players' speed through sensors in their uniforms and on the field.

The fastest ball carrier -- not necessarily on a scoring play -- in Week 11 was Denver Broncos wideout Marvin Mims, who hit 21.35 mph on a 70-yard punt return against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos pulled out a 22-19 victory that tied them with the New England Patriots atop the AFC with 9-2 records. It was a key AFC West victory and one of four big matchups we're focusing on through the Next Gen Stats prism.

Denver Broncos 22, Kansas City Chiefs 19

The Broncos blitzed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 14 times and generated six pressures, turning those pressures into three sacks. Nine of those blitzes came in the second half with a 44.4% pressure rate.

Bo Nix completed 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards in the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Chiefs.



It was necessary because on 35 dropbacks without blitzing, the Broncos produced just a 20% pressure rate and did not sack Mahomes.

While cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian recorded sacks on his two blitzes, Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nik Bonitto managed just two pressures on 29 pass rushes (6.9% pressure rate). Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons was a big reason as he allowed just one pressure on 13 matchups against Bonitto.

Mahomes went 3-of-9 for 92 yards with one touchdown under pressure. His CPOE was -3.2% on throws under pressure. When he held the ball for over 2.5 seconds, he went 6-of-19 for 102 yards with an interception while Broncos quarterback Bo Nix went 14-of-25 for 230 yards in those situations.

Lions QB Jared Goff completed 14 of 37 passes for 255 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Beyond the box score, Goff completed 7-of-27 attempts for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception when targeting receivers past the line of scrimmage. That 25.9% completion percentage was the second-lowest on such passes in any game since 2016 with a minimum of 20 such attempts.

Goff also went 1-of-14 on throws under pressure, and he recorded the ninth-lowest completion percentage over expected (-25.4%) among 4,074 qualifying regular-season games since 2018.

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell made life hard on Goff and the Lions as he did not allow a reception on any of his six targets, tied for the most targets without allowing a reception in a game over the last two seasons.

It was Mitchell's third game this season when he didn't allow a reception. Mitchell has allowed just a 41% completion percentage in coverage this season, the lowest by any player with 50 or more targets in a season since 2018.

Nakobe Dean also had a strong game and posted the second-fastest sack of the week in 2.95 seconds. The linebacker was targeted six times, but he allowed just one catch for 27 yards.

While the Eagles have established themselves as the kings of fourth downs with the tush push, the Lions went 0-for-5 on fourth downs Sunday. That tied for the second-most unsuccessful attempts in a game since 1991.

The Rams have been next to unstoppable using 13 personnel (three tight ends, one running back, one receiver) over the last three games, averaging 4.7 or more yards per play. They have 13 TDs out of it this season while no one else has more than five.

But that dominance ended Sunday as they averaged just 2.7 yards out of 13 against the Seahawks.

Los Angeles found its success using 11 personnel (three WRs, one RB, one TE), out of which it averaged 6.3 yards, including 7.4 rushing yards.

When Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed the ball, he was most effective on quick throws (under 2.5 seconds), completing 9 of 12 such passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Both of his touchdown passes came against the blitz. Stafford now has 20 passing touchdowns versus the blitz, nine more than any other quarterback this season and two more than any quarterback all of last season.

However, on throws over 2.5 seconds, Stafford struggled, going 6-of-16 for 35 yards with one touchdown. So the script was simple, get it out under 2.5 seconds or suffer the consequences.

As far as Seattle QB Sam Darnold, all four of his interceptions happened when he held the ball for over 2.5 seconds. On throws over 10 yards, Darnold was just 3 of 13 attempts for 61 yards with three interceptions. He also wasn't good when he was pressured as he finished 5 of 11 for 34 yards and 3 interceptions under pressure (12 pressures, zero sacks).

Buffalo Bills 44, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up the third performance in NFL history with 3 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns. The first came in the 1954 playoffs when Otto Graham did it. The second was Allen last year against the Rams.

Allen was effective throwing against both man and zone defenses. He went 11-of-17 with 166 Yds and 2 TDs against man, but he did throw 2 interceptions. He also went 7-of-12 for 129 yards and a TD against zone.

Allen completed 7 of 13 passes of 10 or more air yards for 168 yards and 2 TDs.

Since the Bills' Week 8 bye, Allen has a +0.67 EPA per dropback on downfield throws, which ranks second among all quarterbacks. He also has five touchdowns on throws of 10 or more air yards, most in the league since Week 8.

But the Bills run defense allowed the Buccaneers to have a day. The Buccaneers recorded a season-high 202 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Bucs ran for 103 yards outside the tackles, their most in a game since Week 6 last season.