NEW YORK -- The New York Giants took on "Monday Night Raw" -- and of course it included running back Cam Skattebo, even though he's recovering from a serious ankle injury.

Skattebo, fellow rookie Abdul Carter and a bunch of other Giants teammates got into it with Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio) ringside at Madison Square Garden on a night when legend John Cena was making his final appearance on Raw. Naturally, comedian Andrew Schulz was part of the fake melee, too.

In the ultimate New York show, Skattebo was seated ringside wearing a New York Rangers jersey. Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris rocked a New York Yankees jersey. Carter seemed to have a New York Giants belt draped over his shoulder as he threw haymakers.

One thing you should know Dom...



DON'T MESS WITH CAM SKATTEBO!!! 😤@Giants pic.twitter.com/4tFeiwnS5k — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

So much for the energetic Skattebo laying low during his rehab after fracturing his ankle last month. Just weeks removed from ditching a scooter for his casted foot, he was right in the middle of the pushing and shoving on Monday night.

After going face-to-face with McDonagh, Skattebo started the scuffle with a two-handed chuck against the WWE star. Thankfully, security intervened rather quickly.

Skattebo was also at UFC 322 over the weekend, which took place at Madison Square Garden.