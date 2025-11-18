LAS VEGAS -- As Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer walked off the Allegiant Stadium field Monday night to fans' cheers after a 33-16 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he kept pointing to his T-shirt.

Schottenheimer was wearing one of the shirts made to remember Marshawn Kneeland, the Cowboys defensive end who died Nov. 6 from what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a brief police chase.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some tears when I first put this shirt on," Schottenheimer said, his voice hoarse and filled with emotion. "As you can imagine. But more than anything I know Marshawn was looking down on us and we wanted to make him proud. And I think we did that."

Coming off the bye week, the Cowboys spent the early part of last week meeting as a team and then in smaller groups with grief counselors. They held a candlelight vigil for Kneeland on Tuesday. When they returned to practice for the first time Thursday, a few players said it felt good to be on the grass again.

They wanted to honor Kneeland with how they played.

"Obviously coming out there tonight and playing with the style that he played with, the intensity, the effort, the finish, super proud of the guys," said quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw four touchdown passes. "This doesn't put a cap on it. We're going to continue to move forward, shining a light on Marshawn and carrying his legacy. And we need to play like this every week moving forward. He'll always be with us."

Prescott wrote the words, "One love," on the tape on his wrists, noting one of Kneeland's favorite sayings. From fans' homemade signs in the stands to a moment of silence before the game, there were constant reminders of Kneeland. In addition to the T-shirts, the Cowboys had a blue decal with Kneeland's No. 94 on their helmets. His game jersey was hung in the locker room and was behind the defensive side of the bench during the game.

Upon arrival, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton wore a navy replica jersey of Kneeland's No. 94. The Cowboys will wear the T-shirts with Kneeland's likeness again next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, although some could choose to wear them for the rest of the season.

The Raiders wore shirts in pregame warmups that said, "Call an Audible," on the front with "988" on the back, representing the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

"You've got to play through pain. It's part of the game. Not this, per se, but playing through pain is something that's part of the game," defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa said. "Just being able to compartmentalize and take that pain and use it. I can't say that nobody would understand, [the] people that don't play football, but if you've been through something like this, then you know how it feels. You've had to keep going and keep moving forward, just being able to repurpose that pain."

Prescott said the energy before the game was business-like. Schottenheimer said there was a focus as always as music played. On the field, the defense put forth one of its best showings, giving up just one touchdown and 236 yards. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was pressured on 16 of 49 drop-backs. He was sacked four times and hit 18 times.

Prescott's four touchdown passes went to four different pass-catchers: receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy and tight end Jake Ferguson.

Flournoy was one of Kneeland's closest friends. His wife and Kneeland's girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, are close as well. The couples would double date.

After his touchdown, Flournoy briefly looked up in thought.

"All season long we're going to play for him," Flournoy said. "He was our teammate, our brother. Just keep going, keep playing. Just knowing he's here with us. He's gone but he's not gone. He's still with us."