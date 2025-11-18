Open Extended Reactions

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado suffered a high ankle sprain and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Demercado left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter after rushing for 8 yards on five attempts and catching two passes for 12 yards. Bam Knight also had five carries for the Cardinals in the game, rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals, who were called for a franchise-record 17 penalties, lost for the sixth time in seven games.

If Trey Benson (knee) isn't activated from injured reserve this week, Knight and Michael Carter would be in line to share backfield duties against the Jaguars.

For the season, Demercado has 241 rushing yards on 31 attempts. His lone touchdown this season came on a reception.