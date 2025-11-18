Approximately $200,000 in property was stolen from the home of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a break-in Sunday, according to police.

Three suspects entered Sanders' home at about 6:46 p.m. ET, according to a news release from the Medina County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance cameras in the home captured video footage of the suspects entering and exiting different portions of the home. The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and were seen exiting Sanders' home at around 6:58 p.m. ET with property belonging to Sanders.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office, according to the release.

The break-in occurred while Sanders was making his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Sanders, the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, entered the game in the second half in place of starter Dillon Gabriel, who was placed in the concussion protocol.

In the past year or so, burglaries have taken place at the homes of multiple high-profile athletes, including the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In Sunday's 23-16 loss, Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception. He was also sacked twice. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Sanders will start next Sunday's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas if Gabriel cannot clear protocol.