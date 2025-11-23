Sam Darnold throws it up to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who comes down with the ball and backpedals into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season began Thursday night between the Bills and Texans. Houston's defense suffocated the Bills' offense, forcing three turnovers to help backup quarterback Davis Mills seal the victory.

In the early window Sunday, Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons finished with two sacks in an easy win over the Vikings. The Ravens got over .500 for the first time this season after defeating the Jets. Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Steelers and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph couldn't get past the Bears. The Patriots overcame an early deficit to defeat the Bengals, while Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried the team to a win over the Titans.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Jump to:

SEA-TEN | NE-CIN | PIT-CHI

NYJ-BAL | MIN-GB | BUF-HOU

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Seahawks

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba break the NFL's single-season receiving record? Former Lion Calvin Johnson owns the mark with 1,964 yards in 2012. Smith-Njigba is again on pace to top it after his most productive game of 2025. The NFL's leading receiver went for 167 yards and two touchdowns, breaking DK Metcalf's single-season team record of 1,303 receiving yards. Metcalf set that mark in the 16th and final game of 2020 -- Smith-Njigba topped it in 11. He now has 1,313 yards, which puts him on pace for over 2,000. He's also on pace to shatter his own club record of 100 catches, which he shares with Tyler Lockett.

What to make of the QB performance: Sam Darnold wasn't shy about letting it rip after throwing four interceptions last week, but he was too aggressive on two throws that could have been intercepted. He was also hit while throwing deep on one play, causing the ball to hang dangerously in the air. Darnold's ledger was clean -- 16 of 26 for 244 yards and two touchdown passes -- but he got away with a few errant passes. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Titans

Did Cam Ward show the most progress despite losing to the Seahawks? Ward was clearly more decisive in both throwing and running. The rookie quarterback had a better feel for when he needed to take off to avoid the pass rush, as one of his scrambles resulted in a 14-yard gain. He broke off a 9-yard run to convert a fourth-and-7 late in the game and also scored on a 6-yard run for his first NFL rushing touchdown. He showed flashes of his playmaking ability, and his 26-yard pass to tight end Chig Okonwko on a wheel route showed touch. Perhaps his best play came on third-and-3 on Tennessee's 10-yard line, when Ward rolled to the right and hit Chimere Dike on a crossing route for a 25-yard gain.

Stat to know: Dike's 90-yard punt return for a touchdown tied a franchise record set by Adam "Pacman" Jones on Nov 19, 2006. It was Dike's second punt return for a touchdown of the season, making him the fifth player in franchise history to have multiple punt return touchdowns in a season. He is the first Titans' returner to do so since 2012 (Darius Reynaud). -- Turron Davenport

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Patriots

How will the Patriots recover from being decimated by injuries, especially on the offensive line? Left guard Jared Wilson (ankle) was carted to the locker room in the first quarter, and left tackle Will Campbell (knee) was carted off in the third quarter. That wiped out quarterback Drake Maye's entire blindside before the final quarter. Good health had been a key factor for the Patriots entering Week 12, as they started the same offensive line in 10 of 11 games. Four-year veterans Ben Brown (guard) and Vederian Lowe (tackle) were the in-game replacements; rookie Marcus Bryant (seventh round) is another option at tackle. Arguably nothing is more important for the Patriots than protecting Maye's blindside, and that task just became harder.

Trend to watch: Rookie TreVeyon Henderson remained the Pats' No. 1 running back despite Rhamondre Stevenson's return after missing three games with a turf toe injury. Henderson was charted on the field for 19 first-half snaps to Stevenson's nine -- a trend that continued in the second half. Stevenson was utilized more in obvious passing situations and at the goal line. Prior to his injury, he had played 62% of the offensive snaps, while Henderson was at 32%. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: vs. Giants (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

play 0:23 Patriots get pick-6 off Joe Flacco Marcus Jones picks off Joe Flacco’s throw and converts a 33-yard return for a Patriots touchdown.

Bengals

With minuscule chances to make the playoffs, where do the Bengals go from here? It's time to start the evaluation for the 2026 season. Cincinnati needs to find out what building blocks are inside the building (including core players on the defense) and whether the team can become a contender again under coach Zac Taylor. It appears Cincinnati will miss the playoffs for the third straight season. With quarterback Joe Burrow entering his seventh NFL season in 2026, the Bengals can't waste any time in finding answers.

What to make of the QB performance: Joe Flacco hasn't resembled the same form he had heading into the bye week, when Cincinnati had the NFL's most efficient and productive offense for a four-game stretch. Flacco finished the game with 183 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. It wasn't just the pick-six that was an issue, as he had favorable routes in key spots and was unable to make that conversion. Flacco had a very serviceable run as Cincinnati's starter. But if things go according to plan, Burrow will be back for Thursday's game against the Ravens. -- Ben Baby

Next game: at Ravens (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Bears

Have the Bears figured out complementary football? Quarterback Caleb Williams said when the Bears smell "blood in the water" -- i.e., when the defense gets a stop or a takeaway -- the offense needs to do its part by scoring a touchdown on the subsequent possession. After Chicago's offense coughed up the football on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, the defense came through and stopped Pittsburgh's fourth-down tush push attempt. Eleven plays later, Williams found tight end Colston Loveland for a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14. After Montez Sweat forced and recovered a fumble late in the third quarter, the offense answered again with a Kyle Monangai touchdown. The Bears found themselves in a one-score game yet again, but they came out on top because all three units carried their weight.

What to make of the QB performance: Williams threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns against the worst pass defense in the NFL. For a fourth straight game, he logged a sub 59% completion percentage. He also had his second-worst off-target percentage (26%) of the season. Williams' clutch throws helped Chicago get its eighth win, but his intermediate-to-deep ball accuracy remains a work in progress. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: at Eagles (Friday, 3 p.m. ET)

play 0:16 Kyle Monangai runs in a TD to increase Bears' lead Kyle Monangai goes up the middle for a short touchdown to increase the Bears' lead over the Steelers.

Steelers

How much does the Steelers' starting quarterback affect the trajectory of this team? With Aaron Rodgers (left wrist fracture) ruled out two and a half hours before kickoff, Mason Rudolph was a serviceable replacement. The quarterback play still wasn't great, as Rudolph completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. But Rodgers' most recent six quarters were trending in the wrong direction, as he completed 25 of 46 attempts for 277 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, four sacks and one fumble. Against the Bears, the Steelers were also doomed by a slew of penalties, special teams mistakes and a defense that gave up 345 yards. Plus, the Ravens' win erased the Steelers' divisional lead to put their playoff hopes squarely in doubt.

Turning point: It is not often a play on punt coverage changes the momentum of a game, but wide receiver Ben Skowronek's hold during the Steelers' first punt had significant consequences. The Bears were poised to start that early third-quarter drive from the 10-yard line, but coach Ben Johnson opted to enforce the penalty by having the Steelers kick again. Corliss Waitman's second attempt went out of bounds at the 40, meaning Skowronek's hold essentially cost the Steelers 30 yards of field position. The Bears made the go-ahead score five plays later. -- Brooke Pryor

Next game: vs. Bills (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Ravens

Why has Lamar Jackson not looked like Lamar Jackson? It's a long list of reasons. It can be chalked up to Jackson's increasing amount of injuries, the lack of a run game, dropped passes and poor pass protection. He has been held under 200 yards passing for three straight games for the first time in five seasons. He has also gone back-to-back games without a touchdown pass for the first time in six years. Over the past two weeks, Jackson has missed practices for knee soreness and an ankle injury. Heading into Sunday, he said injuries haven't affected his performance. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken also indicated that his playcalling hasn't been impacted by Jackson's injuries. Despite Jackson not looking like his MVP self, the Ravens have won five straight games and are over .500 for the first time this season.

Trend to watch: The Ravens' defense continues its dramatic turnaround. Helped by cornerback Marlon Humphrey's forced fumble at the Ravens' 2-yard line with just under seven minutes left, Baltimore has held its past six opponents to under 20 points, which is its longest streak in 15 years. This is the same defense that allowed an NFL-worst 32.3 points per game through the first six weeks of the season. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: vs. Bengals (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

play 0:18 Derrick Henry walks in his 2nd TD of the game Derrick Henry takes the handoff and goes nearly untouched into the end zone to extend the Ravens' lead.

Jets

Did newly anointed quarterback Tyrod Taylor provide any offensive spark? Yes, he did, but it still was well-short of what the 2-9 Jets need to become a well-balanced offense. Taylor distributed the ball better than Justin Fields typically did, passing for 222 yards and connecting with six different players. The most encouraging thing was how he involved recently acquired wide receiver John Metchie III, who scored New York's only touchdown and had a career-high six catches for 65 yards. Taylor also re-rediscovered running back Breece Hall (four receptions for 75 yards), recently a nonfactor in the passing game. Bottom line: One touchdown isn't good enough. This clinched the Jets' 10th straight losing season.

Turning point: Coach Aaron Glenn took a questionable gamble in the third quarter, going for it on fourth-and-2 from his own 42 with the Jets trailing 10-7. They didn't get it, and the decision backfired in a big way because the Ravens converted a short-field touchdown. It changed the complexion of the game. -- Rich Cimini

Next game: vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Packers

How impressive was edge rusher Micah Parsons? Considering how he tossed aside the Vikings' $113 million left tackle Christian Darrisaw, Parsons' two-sack day fits that description. Parsons became the first Packers player with double-digit sacks in a season since 2020 (Za'Darius Smith, 12.5). At 10 sacks through 11 games, Parsons has his fifth straight double-digit sack season, which is now the second-longest streak by any player (behind Reggie White's nine) to begin a career since sacks were first tracked in 1982. It wasn't just Parsons, though. The Packers sacked Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy five times and recorded a total of 10 quarterback hits.

What to make of the QB performance: The shoulder injury Jordan Love sustained in last week's win over the Giants wasn't discussed much because it was his left (non-throwing) shoulder and he was listed as a full participant in practice. But it was problematic enough that Love used his right hand only on all handoffs instead of using both hands based on the direction of the run. It didn't seem to bother running back Emanuel Wilson, who recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game and first career two-touchdown game filling in for the injured Josh Jacobs (knee). Love finished 14-of-21 for 139 yards with 0 TDs and 0 INTs. -- Rob Demovsky

Next game: at Lions (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET)

play 0:30 Packers hit Skol celebration after second J.J. McCarthy pick Evan Williams picks off J.J. McCarthy and the Packers D celebrates in the end zone with Skol celebration.

Vikings

What do the Vikings do with McCarthy now? As painful as it sounds, there is no realistic way out of this box. The Vikings have to continue playing McCarthy and accumulate data for their offseason decision-making. Perhaps they'll learn that they can't count on him to be their 2026 starter, but they have to find out. At 4-7, their already slim postseason chances are now miniscule. In the short term, the problem is that McCarthy is regressing. His past two starts have been his worst of the season. Coach Kevin O'Connell called as conservative a game as could be expected, and running backs Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason combined for 83 yards on 17 carries. McCarthy never looked comfortable in the pocket. Under a heavy Packers pass rush, he managed only 87 passing yards and threw two interceptions.

Turning point: Trailing 10-6 at halftime, the Vikings forced a punt on the Packers' opening possession of the third quarter. But rookie returner Myles Price failed to move away from a kick that went over his head, and the Packers' Zayne Anderson pushed him into the ball for a muff. The Packers recovered at the Vikings' 5-yard line and, two plays later, scored a touchdown to take a two-score lead. It was a crushing moment for a team struggling to generate points. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: at Seahawks (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Texans

Is Houston's defense the best in the NFL? I think that goes without saying. They're leading the league in fewest points (16.3) and yards allowed (258.1) per game. They make life on opposing quarterbacks tough, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked eight times and picked off twice. Allen was pressured on 33% of his dropbacks and completed only two passes in those situations. This defense is why Houston is firmly back in the playoff race.

Stat to know: Quarterback Davis Mills had a passer rating of 143.8 when targeting wideout Christian Kirk. The duo connected for huge plays, including a touchdown and a 33-yard reception that helped Houston score another TD before halftime. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Next game: at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Bills

Can this Bills offense pull itself together to make a run? Right now, the only reason to believe the answer is "yes" is Allen. There will always be a chance with Allen, even though he hasn't played his best in certain losses this season. But the reality is that the offense is running out of time to figure it out, and there's no season-changing receiver walking through the door to fix some of the issues.

Trend to watch: Turnover margin. The Bills' 26-game streak of not losing the turnover margin ended in Week 5, and the situation has been trending poorly since. This week's game was a prime example of how mistakes, such as wide receiver Khalil Shakir's fumble at the Buffalo 22-yard line, have become a key issue for this team. And while the offense is turning it over twice as much as last year (eight in 2024 to 16 in 2025), the defense is struggling to take the ball away (32 takeaways last year to 13 so far this season). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Next game: at Steelers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)