Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season is underway, and more than half of the league's teams still have solid playoff hopes. Seventeen of them hold at least a 40% chance to make it to the postseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). The other 15 franchises -- including six with two or fewer wins -- might already be shifting their focus to free agency and the draft, where they'll address roster holes and make offseason improvements. But where are the weaknesses?

We called on our NFL reporters and analysts to take an early look at the biggest offseason needs for all 32 teams, starting with NFL analyst Aaron Schatz picking out two positions that need upgrades for each roster. Then our NFL Nation reporters named pending free agents to watch, and draft experts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid found prospects who could fit with each organization.

Let's start with the Cardinals and go in alphabetical order. (Playoff chances and projected first-round draft slots are per the FPI.)

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 10

Biggest positional needs: Safety and offensive line. Jalen Thompson will be a free agent, so how much do the Cardinals believe in fourth-rounder Dadrion Taylor-Demerson? And the right side of the offensive line could use help, as right tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Will Hernandez will both be free agents. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Williams. The right tackle has played in 15 of 27 games in his two seasons with the Cardinals thus far, which makes his $12.8 million salary this season a bit of an overvalue. His injury history could cause Arizona to move on. -- Josh Weinfuss

One draft prospect who could help: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah. The Cardinals don't have a long-term plan at right tackle. Fano could step right in and become a plug-and-play starter for Arizona's offense. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 1%

Projected first-round draft slot: None

Biggest positional needs: Tight end and defensive line. It's time for the Falcons to decide what to do with Kyle Pitts Sr. in the long run, as his rookie contract comes to an end. Meanwhile, the Falcons are second in DVOA against the pass but 27th against the run; they are 31st in stuffing running backs for a loss or no gain. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Pitts. He has not fulfilled the potential many thought he had coming out of college, nor has he duplicated his 1,000-yard rookie season. But he has been solid in 2025, with the sixth-most receptions (47) and 10th-most receiving yards (434) among tight ends. Will that be enough to justify a franchise tag or extension? Probably not, as the team has many other needs. Pitts said in training camp that he planned on waiting until after the season to sort out his future. -- Marc Raimondi

One draft prospect who could help: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson. The Falcons invested heavily at Edge in the 2025 draft, selecting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round, but the middle of the defense needs an anchor who can also impact the pocket. Woods is the preeminent defensive tackle in the 2026 class and has three-down ability from a 3-technique alignment. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 63%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 20

Biggest positional needs: Safety and edge rusher. Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington (who was originally supposed to be in that spot before an offseason injury) are free agents in 2026. And while Mike Green was a good addition to the D-line, the Ravens need more youth there, especially with Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo hitting free agency. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Tyler Linderbaum, C. General manager Eric DeCosta said it's the team's intention to sign Linderbaum to a long-term deal since declining his fifth-year option in April. With disappointing play at both guard spots, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would be in a tough spot if they don't bring back Linderbaum. They would likely need to make him the league's highest-paid center, though, which means exceeding Creed Humphrey's $18 million per season with the Chiefs. -- Jamison Hensley

One draft prospect who could help: Quincy Rhodes Jr., Edge, Arkansas. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Rhodes fits what the Ravens want on the edge, as he's strong against the run and continuing to ascend as a pass rusher. Rhodes has broken out this season, with eight sacks after having only one in his first two college seasons. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 81%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 25

Biggest positional needs: Edge rusher and wide receiver. Joey Bosa is on a one-year deal, and AJ Epenesa will see his contract void as well. On offense, general manager Brandon Beane is sick of hearing suggestions that the Bills need a No. 1 receiver -- and he'll be sick of it until the Bills either win the Super Bowl or get that game changer. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Connor McGovern, C. The Bills have had the same starting offensive line for the past two seasons, but both McGovern and left guard David Edwards are set to hit free agency. McGovern transitioned to center when the team moved on from Mitch Morse. There's no doubt the Bills would like to keep the line intact, but finances might force a change if they give out extensions elsewhere this offseason. -- Alaina Getzenberg

One draft prospect who could help: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State. The Bills have struggled to add a true X receiver in the past for quarterback Josh Allen. Tate has the physical tools at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds to body defensive backs and is a technician as a route runner. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 22%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 14

Biggest positional needs: Interior offensive line and wide receiver. Center Cade Mays will be a free agent, as will depth linemen Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen. Although Jalen Coker was a great find as an undrafted player, Xavier Legette isn't living up to his first-round status. Tetairoa McMillan needs help alongside him. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Rico Dowdle, RB. The Panthers signed him on a one-year deal to back up Chuba Hubbard, who got a four-year, $33.2 million deal toward the end of last season. But Dowdle has emerged as the lead back and a valuable asset. Keeping him will be tough with Hubbard's contract, so Carolina will have to be creative to prevent Dowdle from hitting free agency. -- David Newton

One draft prospect who could help: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State. With Bryce Young showing signs of franchise quarterback play, supporting him is crucial. Tyson has the vertical skills to perfectly complement McMillan and would be an ideal WR2 who can stretch the field and win 50-50 balls. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 58%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 17

Biggest positional needs: Safety and defensive tackle. Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard III and backup Jonathan Owens are hitting free agency. On the line, Grady Jarrett will be 33 next season, while backups Andrew Billings and Chris Williams are free agents. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Byard. The 32-year-old leads the NFL with five interceptions and hasn't missed a game since he signed a two-year, $15 million deal before last season. This is the first year that Byard has had multiple interceptions since he had four in 2022 with Tennessee. The Bears struck the right safety duo with Byard and Brisker, and figuring out this position will be the first item on general manager Ryan Poles' to-do list in March. -- Courtney Cronin

One draft prospect who could help: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State. McDonald is an anchor in the middle who can provide a pass rush from nose tackle to go along with his run defense. He could give the Bears a youthful option alongside Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 3%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 9

Biggest positional needs: Interior offensive line and edge rusher. The Bengals always need linemen, and they are 29th in pass block win rate this season. And so long Trey Hendrickson, thanks for all the sacks. Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample will also be free agents. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Hendrickson. He seemed like a prime candidate for a franchise tag. However, an upper-body injury that he sustained midseason and then reaggravated in his first game back has jeopardized his availability. Coach Zac Taylor has given no timetable on when Hendrickson could return. And given the pricey one-year cap hit that goes with the tag, Cincinnati might have to evaluate whether keeping Hendrickson is the best option for revamping the worst defense in the NFL. -- Ben Baby

One draft prospect who could help: Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn. Faulk's power pass rush and ability to stack up against the run could make him an easy addition to the Bengals' starting front four. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Faulk can line up as a true 6-technique defensive end. He also brings enough size to bump inside on pass-rushing downs. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: Nos. 2, 19

Biggest positional needs: Quarterback and offensive line. You don't want to write off rookies after just a handful of starts, but Dillon Gabriel has a 33.0 QBR. Only three Browns linemen have played over 50% of snaps this season, and they're all free agents (Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller). Right tackle Jack Conklin is also a free agent. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Devin Bush, LB. A 2019 first-round pick by the Steelers, Bush has had a bit of a career resurgence in Cleveland after a knee injury. He ranks second in tackles (66) and has formed a reliable duo with rookie standout Carson Schwesinger. Re-signing the 27-year-old Bush will likely cost more than his current one-year, $3.25 million deal, but the Browns have been pleased with the veteran linebacker. -- Daniel Oyefusi

One draft prospect who could help: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon. It would be shocking if the Browns didn't select a QB with one of their two first-round picks (or use both to trade up for a QB). Moore is a naturally smooth passer with high-level accuracy and poise. He could lift the Browns, who need a long-term answer under center. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 7%

Projected first-round draft slot: Nos. 13, 24

Biggest positional needs: Edge rusher and safety. Didn't the Cowboys have a really good edge rusher? What was that guy's name, anyway? Plus, Dante Fowler Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Sam Williams will be free agents. Safety has been a problem for the Cowboys all season, and Donovan Wilson is a free agent and will be 31 next season. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: George Pickens, WR. He has done everything and more since getting traded to the Cowboys. He has produced on the field, especially during CeeDee Lamb's absence. He has had a quick rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott. Lamb already makes $34 million per year, and while signing Pickens to a deal in that neighborhood is not impossible, it could limit options elsewhere. The Cowboys have not been afraid to use the franchise tag, which they could do with Pickens. -- Todd Archer

One draft prospect who could help: David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech. Bailey is the most productive and disruptive edge rusher in the 2026 draft, as his 12.5 sacks lead the FBS. He is relentless and generates the type of pressure that has been lacking in Dallas since the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 97%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 30

Biggest positional needs: Linebacker and tight end. Alex Singleton has played nearly 100% of Denver's defensive snaps, but he's going to be 33 and a free agent. Justin Strnad is also hitting free agency. On offense, Evan Engram will be 32 in 2026, while Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins will be free agents. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Singleton. Despite having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor earlier this month, he is scheduled to return in Week 13. Singleton is on track for this third 100-tackle season in the past four years, but he's also one of seven starters who are unrestricted free agents. In short, the Broncos have a lot of choices to make and limited cap space given recent deals for Nik Bonitto, Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen. -- Jeff Legwold

One draft prospect who could help: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas. Hill is a downhill, attacking linebacker with upside as a pass rusher or blitzer, and some scouts think he might transition to the edge. However, Hill could replace Singleton, using his speed to chase down the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Ashton Jeanty. He's also agile enough to shut down tight ends in coverage. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 70%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 22

Biggest positional needs: Edge rusher and defensive tackle. In other words, please get Aidan Hutchinson some help! The Lions are dead last in pass rush win rate. DJ Reader, Roy Lopez and the injured Levi Onwuzurike will be free agents in 2026. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Reader. In 2024, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Lions after previous stints in Cincinnati (2020-23) and Houston (2016-19). He logged a career-high 3.0 sacks in 15 starts last season, and he has been a pivotal player for the Detroit defense. But Reader turns 32 in the offseason, and the team will have a big decision to make on his future. -- Eric Woodyard

One draft prospect who could help: Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon. The Lions need to find a long-term running mate opposite Hutchinson, and Uiagalelei fits the mold. At 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, he is a strong base defensive end, is firm against the run and shows craftiness as a pass rusher. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 79%

Projected first-round draft slot: None

Biggest positional needs: Linebacker and cornerback. The Packers declined the fifth-year option on Quay Walker, which might put a hole in the middle of their defense next to Edgerrin Cooper. And cornerback is not a free agency issue but a position at which they could use some improvement, especially given how much Nate Hobbs has struggled in his first year with the team. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Romeo Doubs, WR. At times, he has been Jordan Love's go-to receiver, especially on third down. But there's a difference between a go-to receiver and a No. 1 receiver, and he hasn't quite been the latter. The Packers already signed fellow receiver Christian Watson (from the same 2022 draft class) to a short-term extension before he came back from his knee injury this season. And they will likely have extensions coming up in 2027 for Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. Plus, they have 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden. -- Rob Demovsky

One draft prospect who could help: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina. The Packers still need physical cornerbacks who can press at the line of scrimmage. That's Cisse. At 6-foot and 200 pounds, he has the size to hang at the line and physically redirect receivers, but he's fast enough to run in-phase, too. A fast-rising prospect, Cisse has been a lockdown corner for South Carolina. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 38%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 15

Biggest positional needs: Defensive tackle and offensive line. Sheldon Rankins, Tim Settle Jr. and Folorunso Fatukasi are free agents in 2026. And the offensive line is always a problem for the Texans, especially after last offseason's moves didn't lead to much. The Texans are 28th in pass block win rate and dead last in run block win rate entering Week 12. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Nick Chubb, RB. The Texans don't have many major free agents, but Chubb is worth monitoring. He leads the team in rushing (435). He's clearly not what he once was as an All-Pro in Cleveland, but Houston does value his down-the-middle rushing power. He has performed well in place of Joe Mixon, who is on the reserve/non-football injury list. -- DJ Bien-Aime

One draft prospect who could help: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State. Defensive tackle prospects might be hard to come by in Round 1, so perhaps the interior offensive line is where the Texans should go. Ioane is the best interior blocker in the class, with a ton of power at 330 pounds and the mobility to execute pulls and traps. Don't be surprised if Houston double-dips on the O-line in the early rounds. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 93%

Projected first-round draft slot: None

Biggest positional needs: Edge rusher and right tackle. The Colts are 29th in pass rush win rate, with Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis hitting free agency. On offense, Braden Smith will be a free agent at age 30. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Daniel Jones, QB. This is the closest the Colts have come to what looks like a long-term quarterback solution since Andrew Luck walked away in 2019. The Colts might've signaled their intentions when they traded away two first-round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the deadline, as they can't use those picks to possibly acquire another QB. The key question, as usual, will be the terms in this lucrative QB market. -- Stephen Holder

One draft prospect who could help: Zion Young, Edge, Missouri. The Colts haven't been shy about investing in edge rushers under general manager Chris Ballard (Paye, Laiatu Latu and, most recently, JT Tuimoloau). Young could be the next in line, as the 6-foot-5, 262-pound player has a lot of developmental tools. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 65%

Projected first-round draft slot: None

Biggest positional needs: Cornerback and wide receiver. A lot depends on how the Jaguars want to use Travis Hunter going forward, but Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome II will be free agents at cornerback. And at Hunter's other position, basically every receiver except for Brian Thomas Jr. is going to be a free agent. That includes Jakobi Meyers, Dyami Brown, Tim Patrick and Austin Trammell. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Travis Etienne Jr., RB. He is on his fifth-year option and currently on pace for a career-high 1,239 rushing yards. The new staff wasn't enamored with Etienne, yet he has been the offense's most consistent player. But that doesn't mean he'll be back in 2026. The Jaguars drafted Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. in the spring, and they're unlikely to use the franchise tag (projected $14 million) on Etienne. -- Mike DiRocco

One draft prospect who could help: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU. No cornerback in the country has played better this season than Delane. While he lacks elite size at 6-foot and 190 pounds, his instincts and ability to limit targets have put him on the radar of NFL scouts and coaches. He is quick, feisty and savvy in coverage. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 53%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 21

Biggest positional needs: Tight end and running back. Travis Kelce could possibly retire at age 37, and Noah Gray has struggled this season after looking poised for a breakout. Isiah Pacheco can't seem to stay healthy, Kareem Hunt will be a free agent, and the Chiefs have gotten nothing out of a one-year deal for Elijah Mitchell. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Jaylen Watson, CB. For the past two seasons, he has been a capable No. 2 cornerback. The Chiefs will likely let Watson, a 2022 seventh-round pick, hit free agency because extending cornerback Trent McDuffie, a two-time All-Pro, is more of a priority. This season, Watson has one interception, a sack and four pass breakups. -- Nate Taylor

One draft prospect who could help: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon. Even though Gray has been effective for years as the Chiefs' TE2, Sadiq has the ability to unlock the downfield aspect of the offense. Coach Andy Reid would be able to use Sadiq in multiple ways, as he can excel as a pass catcher and blocker. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 4

Biggest positional needs: Quarterback and wide receiver. Geno Smith has struggled at age 35. Will the Raiders draft a young talent or bring in a veteran who needs a change in scenery -- a la Kyler Murray? They probably wanted to get more out of rookie wideouts Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., too. There's plenty of room to add more talent at that position. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Eric Stokes has made a strong case for the Raiders to bring him back. He has allowed a completion rate of 60%, recording four passes defended on 35 targets. He doesn't get tested much, as opposing quarterbacks have gone after second-year cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly instead. But when the ball has come Stokes' way, he has held his own. -- Ryan McFadden

One draft prospect who could help: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama. The Smith trade hasn't worked out the way the Raiders planned. And Simpson is an accurate passer who has excelled in his first season as a starter and who could distribute the ball in Las Vegas' offense. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 61%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 18

Biggest positional needs: Interior of both lines. Even once tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are back from injury, there still needs to be change on an interior of an offensive line that ranks 31st in pass block win rate. On the other side of the ball, Teair Tart and Da'Shawn Hand will be free agents in 2026, as will backup nose tackle Naquan Jones. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Khalil Mack, LB. The 34-year-old is still perhaps the Chargers' most important defender. General manager Joe Hortiz said bringing back Mack last offseason was the team's top priority, and that could remain the same after he had another productive year. But will he want to be back in L.A.? Mack said last season that he believes the Chargers can win a championship and would like to do that in L.A. But Mack has never won a playoff game, and he could consider moving on if the Chargers don't go on deep playoff run. -- Kris Rhim

One draft prospect who could help: A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon. Getting Slater and Alt healthy should improve the Chargers' offensive line, but they could target a strong prospect along the defensive front. At 330 pounds, Washington is stout but has the upfield movement skills to be a productive pass rusher. He has early Round 1 traits and could be an immediate starter. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 97%

Projected first-round draft slot: Nos. 8, 31

Biggest positional needs: Safety and offensive tackle. Kam Curl will be a free agent, as will Quentin Lake -- although the latter plays nickelback more than a traditional safety. Right tackle Rob Havenstein will also be a free agent, and most of the depth at offensive tackle will hit free agency as well. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Lake. Prior to injuring an elbow in Week 11, he played 100% of defensive snaps this season. Los Angeles has more than $87 million of cap space in 2026, so it should have the ability to re-sign him. The Rams typically have not paid members of their secondary after their rookie contracts, but Lake could be the exception pending his recovery from elbow surgery. -- Sarah Barshop

One draft prospect who could help: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah. As mentioned, right tackle is arguably the Rams' biggest need, with Havenstein set to turn 34 prior to next season. Lomu is young (redshirt sophomore), is laden with potential and would fit well into Sean McVay's offense. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 11

Biggest positional needs: Cornerback and guard. The former has been an issue for the Dolphins, who are 29th in pass defense DVOA. Both Jack Jones and Rasul Douglas see their contracts end after 2025. Meanwhile, right guard Cole Strange is on a one-year deal and ranks near the bottom of the league in both pass block win rate and run block win rate. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Jones. Either of the Dolphins' starting cornerbacks qualify here, but Jones is three years younger than Douglas and has made game-changing plays in each of his two starts without Douglas on the opposite side of the field. Jones has admittedly been humbled playing on his third team in the past four seasons, and his confident demeanor is something every defense needs. Miami's cornerback room will likely reset this offseason, but it doesn't need to be another complete rebuild. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

One draft prospect who could help: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee. With cornerback as a priority need in Miami, McCoy represents the best prospect at that position despite not playing this season because of a torn ACL. His 2024 tape showed the ball skills and change-of-direction quickness that are necessary for any elite NFL cornerback early in their career. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 3%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 12

Biggest positional needs: Safety and slot receiver. At safety, franchise stalwart Harrison Smith could retire, as he will turn 37 in 2026 and his contract voids at the end of this season. Jalen Nailor and Adam Thielen are free agents, so the Vikings could use a true slot to play next to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Nailor. The 2022 sixth-round pick is on pace for a career year as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver. He has only 20 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns, but coaches and players have pointed out how frequently he is open. However, the Vikings are paying Jefferson $35 million per year, and Addison could be extended this offseason. Unless the Vikings part ways with Addison, who was suspended for the first three games of the season, it's unlikely they commit much to re-sign Nailor. -- Kevin Seifert

One draft prospect who could help: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State. It's rare to find a seamless replacement for a veteran in the NFL draft, but Downs would be exactly that for Smith once he retires. Downs' ability to play high or low at safety has him as one of the best safety prospects of the past decade. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 97%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 28

Biggest positional needs: Edge rusher and safety. The Patriots rank 23rd in pass rush win rate, and K'Lavon Chaisson, maybe their best pass rusher this season, is on a one-year contract. In the secondary, the Patriots need depth if they want to play three-safety looks, especially with Jaylinn Hawkins hitting free agency. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Chaisson. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound linebacker leads the Patriots with 6.5 sacks (career high) and has played 61.7% of the defensive snaps after signing a one-year deal in March. New England's attacking defensive system has been a nice fit for Chaisson, who was a first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020. The Patriots have big-money extensions coming up for cornerback Christian Gonzalez (2026) and quarterback Drake Maye (2027), so how far they extend others will bear watching. -- Mike Reiss

One draft prospect who could help: T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson. Since the Patriots could be looking for more help for their pass rush, Parker would make sense as an edge rusher who also has sufficient bend to create disruption. He has only 2.0 sacks this season, but he finished with 11.0 in 2024. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 5

Biggest positional needs: Edge rusher and wide receiver. The Saints rank 27th in pass rush win rate, and Cameron Jordan could be headed for retirement. On offense, Chris Olave doesn't really have a running mate for next year after Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle. Brandin Cooks was released by the Saints on Nov. 19. Even if Devaughn Vele is ready to be a starter, they need a better secondary option. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Alontae Taylor, CB. The 26-year-old was a potential trade candidate at the deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints have traded or let several defensive backs walk in the past four seasons, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. That shows they might be reluctant to overpay to sign players at the position. Taylor's ability to play inside and outside makes him a unique free agent. -- Katherine Terrell

One draft prospect who could help: Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami. A strong argument could be made that Bain has been the best player in college football this season. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound edge rusher has an NFL-ready game, with great power, quickness and hand usage. Bain has the traits of a double-digit sack player in the pros. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 6

Biggest positional needs: Linebacker and guard. Micah McFadden, who has missed most of this season after foot surgery, will be a free agent. So will his replacement in the lineup, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. And this season's right guard, Greg Van Roten, will be 36 and a free agent. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR. Buffalo's Khalil Shakir reset the slot receiver market with a four-year, $53 million deal last offseason. Robinson, 24, leads all receivers with 426 yards out of the slot, and he's the Giants' leading receiver with 57 catches for 638 yards. But the team will have to consider that Darius Slayton is making $12 million per season -- and Malik Nabers' extension is not too far on the horizon. -- Jordan Raanan

One draft prospect who could help: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G, Miami. Whether it's at guard or tackle, the power and physicality of Mauigoa would provide an immediate boost to a unit that needs help protecting Jaxson Dart. Mauigoa has allowed just two sacks all season. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 3, 29

Biggest positional needs: Quarterback and interior offensive line. It's clear that Justin Fields isn't the guy at QB. Tyrod Taylor is also not the guy, plus he's going to be 37 and a free agent. The Jets are 30th in pass block win rate, and while their young first-round tackles aren't going anywhere, John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker will be free agents on the inside. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Breece Hall, RB. By all indications, the Jets want to keep him after he drew heavy interest at the trade deadline. Hall, averaging a career-high 95 scrimmage yards per game, has proven his value to the team. As always, it will come down to the money. Hall could be looking for a deal around $10 to $12 million per year. The franchise tag projects at $14 million. -- Rich Cimini

One draft prospect who could help: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana. As a decisive pocket passer, the ball placement and quick decision-making of Mendoza would give the Jets a potential franchise signal-caller. He leads the FBS in passing touchdowns (30) and is fourth in Total QBR (88.7). -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: >99%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 32

Biggest positional needs: Tight end and cornerback. Tight end Dallas Goedert will turn 31 next season and is in the final year of his contract, and Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson will also be free agents. The Eagles have also had a hole at their No. 2 outside cornerback spot all season. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Jaelan Phillips, Edge. Acquired from the Dolphins at the trade deadline, Phillips has had 13 pressures, 11 tackles, 4 QB hits and a fumble recovery in two games. "He plays hard, he's strong at the point, good pass rusher. When you shop at Nordstrom, you get good stuff," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. There's an obvious cost associated with the effective 26-year-old. The Eagles have a number of players in line for big-time contracts, including DT Jalen Carter, but they've shown a willingness to spend to sign players at premium positions who are scheme and culture fits -- and Phillips definitely qualifies. -- Tim McManus

One draft prospect who could help: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson. He'd fill the need at that No. 2 cornerback spot. Terrell has slipped slightly from the top-15 grades he received in the preseason, but he has the traits of a first-rounder thanks to his confidence in coverage and length. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 49%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 16

Biggest positional needs: Quarterback and wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers could retire, and if not, the Steelers still could use a young heir apparent. Calvin Austin III has never really developed and will be a free agent, so DK Metcalf could use a better partner on the other side of the field. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Rodgers. The quarterback turns 42 in less than a month and has previously hinted this would be his last season. Though he has put together some solid performances, Rodgers has struggled to see the field the past two weeks and injured his wrist against the Bengals. The Steelers undoubtedly need a quarterback for the future, but Rodgers' decision could change how and when they add a new signal-caller. They also have 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, as well as Mason Rudolph for one more year. -- Brooke Pryor

One draft prospect who could help: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina. The season hasn't gone as expected for Sellers, as he has struggled in the second half of games. But if Rodgers comes back for another season, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to dub Sellers as the successor. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: 90%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 26

Biggest positional needs: Wide receiver and defensive tackle. Brandon Aiyuk is still going to have health questions after missing most of the 2025 season, while Kendrick Bourne and Jauan Jennings are set for free agency. Meanwhile, the 49ers are 22nd in run defense DVOA and have a number of free-agents-to-be behind rookie Alfred Collins, including Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis and Kevin Givens. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Jennings. His efforts to land a lucrative extension in the offseason came up short, and he ultimately settled for additional incentives this season. That request led to some tense moments, including a trade request by Jennings. Hoping to build on a breakout 2024 season, he has been slowed by rib, ankle and shoulder injuries. While the 49ers won't close the door on bringing Jennings back, they won't tag him and are unlikely to sign him to a significant deal unless they move on from Aiyuk's $30 million per year contract. -- Nick Wagoner

One draft prospect who could help: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville. Bell looks exactly like you'd expect a 49ers receiver to look on tape -- 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and a punishing runner after the catch. He still needs to develop as a route runner, but if Kyle Shanahan misses the YAC days of Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk, he will love what Bell does in the open field. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 88%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 27

Biggest positional needs: Defensive back and center. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is set, as is safety Nick Emmanwori. The rest of the secondary is hitting free agency all at once, including Coby Bryant, Josh Jobe, Derion Kendrick, Ty Okada and Riq Woolen. The Seahawks have tried to improve at center for a couple of years, and Jalen Sundell is near the bottom of the league in both pass block win rate (92.7%) and run block win rate (65.5%). -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Bryant. He is in a different situation than Seattle's other 2022 draftees who are starting and in the final year of their rookie contracts, including Woolen, running back Kenneth Walker III and outside linebacker Boye Mafe. None of those three seem to be in the Seahawks' long-term plans; the team had trade discussions involving Mafe and Woolen. On the other hand, Seattle tried to extend Bryant before the season. The sides were too far apart to reach a deal, but expect them to try again before free agency. -- Brady Henderson

One draft prospect who could help: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee. Hood has shown toughness in press coverage and the quickness to react and recover throughout the route tree this season. His ball production of just one interception is low, but he does a great job of limiting targets and arriving at the ball with bad intentions. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: 87%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 23

Biggest positional needs: Cornerback and edge rusher. Jamel Dean has been fantastic, ranking in the top 10 of my coverage DVOA metric, but he turns 30 and will be a free agent in 2026. Meanwhile, Haason Reddick is signed to a one-year deal, and the Bucs need depth at the position even if he returns. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Mike Evans, WR. He is a top priority because he's a timeless offensive playmaker. Evans turned 32 in August and is out for an extended period because of a broken collarbone. Retirement is on the table, but he is still a force when healthy. It's hard to envision him playing in any other color but Bucs pewter next season. The Bucs would like to keep their core together, a preference that will be tested with free agent tight end Cade Otton as well. -- Jeremy Fowler

One draft prospect who could help: Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M. As mentioned, Tampa Bay's defensive line needs as much help as possible rushing the passer. Howell has been a menace off the edge for the Aggies this season, and he would be another great contributor for Todd Bowles. -- Reid

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 1

Biggest positional needs: Wide receiver and cornerback. Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are a pair of promising young players, but this position needs a star, especially because veteran Calvin Ridley comes out near the bottom of ESPN's receiver scores. And the Titans would need an upgrade at cornerback even if Jalyn Armour-Davis and Darrell Baker Jr. weren't entering free agency. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Chig Okonkwo, TE. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and has developed a strong connection with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, catching 32 of 42 targets this season. The current coaching staff has been very complementary of Okonkwo, but it won't be around next season, and the front office hasn't given any indication of where things stand with him. -- Turron Davenport

One draft prospect who could help: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State. The pound-for-pound best player in college football, Reese is this season's version of the Micah Parsons or Abdul Carter prospect who will transition to edge rusher in the NFL. He's a blur off the line of scrimmage and a powerhouse for offensive tackles to handle. Reese has the potential to be an All-Pro pass rusher. -- Miller

Chance to make playoffs: <1%

Projected first-round draft slot: No. 7

Biggest positional needs: Linebacker and edge rusher. Bobby Wagner will be 36 next season, and there isn't a lot of depth at this position on the roster. Von Miller (who will be 38 next season), Jacob Martin and the injured Deatrich Wise Jr. will be free agents in 2026. -- Schatz

Pending free agent to watch: Deebo Samuel, WR. He has been Washington's most productive pass catcher, as injuries have sidelined Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown for a combined 16 games. Samuel has a team-high 53 receptions (37 more than the next receiver), 470 yards and five touchdowns. A bruised heel caused him to miss one game, but Washington lacks quality receiver depth and a return for Samuel would make sense. The question is at what cost? McLaurin will count for $18.35 million on the cap in 2026, so the Commanders could afford another year of Samuel if they wanted. -- John Keim

One draft prospect who could help: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State. He plays one of the positions Schatz mentioned, and it's easy to see him fitting into Dan Quinn's defense. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Styles is a tall and agile second-level defender. -- Reid