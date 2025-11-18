Michelle Beisner-Buck has a conversation with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, on their relationship and family. (4:15)

Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are expecting their second child together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Emily have a daughter, Kova Jade, and will now add a boy to the family. Jade was born in April 2024, and the couple's new baby is expected in April 2026.

The couple broke the news with a gender reveal photoshoot as the two sliced a cake with blue coloring, indicating a baby boy.

Baker and Emily were introduced by a mutual friend in 2017 before getting married in July 2019.

Initially, Emily didn't let Baker have her number, so the quarterback followed her on Instagram. However, he didn't get a follow back, so he unfollowed her before repeating the process again and even directly messaged her, receiving no response. Emily eventually told the mutual friend that Baker could have her number. The two went on a date and six months later were engaged, they explained to ESPN in October.

Baker also admitted that "dirty diapers are not my specialty." He'll potentially have double duty now.