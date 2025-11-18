        <
          NFL Week 12 uniforms: Eagles' kelly green leads the way

          The Philadelphia Eagles will wear their Kelly Green throwbacks this week against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibNov 18, 2025, 11:25 PM

          Week 12 of the NFL season brings a popular throwback uniform and first-of-its-kind alternate look, but it begins with a clean monochromatic matchup.

          The Houston Texans are wearing their all-battle-red threads on "Thursday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills. The combination debuted last season and features a bullhorn on the all-red helmet and shoulder. Buffalo is appropriately countering Houston's look with all-white threads.

          Kelly green returns for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia's throwback threads include the classic Eagles logo with wings on the side of the helmet. The Eagles wore the look in Week 8 against the New York Giants and remain undefeated in it since it debuted in 2023. Sunday marks the first time since its return that Philadelphia will wear it for a road matchup.

          For the first time in franchise history, the New Orleans Saints are wearing all-black. New Orleans announced an alternate black helmet in 2022, which hadn't been worn since 1969. Since then, the Saints have paired it with all-white or gold jerseys, which debuted in Week 1 this season. The Atlanta Falcons will don all-white against the Saints.

          The Detroit Lions are also bringing out an alternate look -- they will wear their black threads with a blue helmet to complete the look against the Giants. The Cleveland Browns will don their all-white threads with an alternate white lid against the Las Vegas Raiders.

          Here's a look at the Week 12 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders, who are on byes.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Silver green

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Battle red

          Jersey: Battle red

          Pants: Battle red

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Kelly green

          Jersey: Kelly green

          Pants: Silver

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Wolf grey

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Light blue

          Pants: White