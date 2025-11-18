Week 12 of the NFL season brings a popular throwback uniform and first-of-its-kind alternate look, but it begins with a clean monochromatic matchup.
The Houston Texans are wearing their all-battle-red threads on "Thursday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills. The combination debuted last season and features a bullhorn on the all-red helmet and shoulder. Buffalo is appropriately countering Houston's look with all-white threads.
Kelly green returns for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia's throwback threads include the classic Eagles logo with wings on the side of the helmet. The Eagles wore the look in Week 8 against the New York Giants and remain undefeated in it since it debuted in 2023. Sunday marks the first time since its return that Philadelphia will wear it for a road matchup.
For the first time in franchise history, the New Orleans Saints are wearing all-black. New Orleans announced an alternate black helmet in 2022, which hadn't been worn since 1969. Since then, the Saints have paired it with all-white or gold jerseys, which debuted in Week 1 this season. The Atlanta Falcons will don all-white against the Saints.
The Detroit Lions are also bringing out an alternate look -- they will wear their black threads with a blue helmet to complete the look against the Giants. The Cleveland Browns will don their all-white threads with an alternate white lid against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here's a look at the Week 12 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders, who are on byes.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Silver green
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Battle red
Jersey: Battle red
Pants: Battle red
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New England Patriots
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Kelly green
Jersey: Kelly green
Pants: Silver
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Wolf grey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: White
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Light blue
Pants: White