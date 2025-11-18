Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 of the NFL season brings a popular throwback uniform and first-of-its-kind alternate look, but it begins with a clean monochromatic matchup.

The Houston Texans are wearing their all-battle-red threads on "Thursday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills. The combination debuted last season and features a bullhorn on the all-red helmet and shoulder. Buffalo is appropriately countering Houston's look with all-white threads.

Kelly green returns for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia's throwback threads include the classic Eagles logo with wings on the side of the helmet. The Eagles wore the look in Week 8 against the New York Giants and remain undefeated in it since it debuted in 2023. Sunday marks the first time since its return that Philadelphia will wear it for a road matchup.

For the first time in franchise history, the New Orleans Saints are wearing all-black. New Orleans announced an alternate black helmet in 2022, which hadn't been worn since 1969. Since then, the Saints have paired it with all-white or gold jerseys, which debuted in Week 1 this season. The Atlanta Falcons will don all-white against the Saints.

The Detroit Lions are also bringing out an alternate look -- they will wear their black threads with a blue helmet to complete the look against the Giants. The Cleveland Browns will don their all-white threads with an alternate white lid against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's a look at the Week 12 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders, who are on byes.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Atlanta Falcons

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Cleveland Browns

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Dallas Cowboys

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Silver green

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Houston Texans

Helmet: Battle red

Jersey: Battle red

Pants: Battle red

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Las Vegas Raiders

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

New Orleans Saints

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

New York Giants

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Kelly green

Jersey: Kelly green

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Wolf grey

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: White

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Light blue

Pants: White