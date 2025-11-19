Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a partially torn left ACL and will need season-ending surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Penix took a hit in the third quarter last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and injured his knee. He was removed from the game and replaced by veteran Kirk Cousins, who will be the Falcons' starting quarterback for the rest of this season. The Falcons (3-7) travel to face the division rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cousins' receiving corps will be shorthanded this weekend. Morris also confirmed that wide receiver Drake London will be out for the Saints game with a PCL injury in his left knee. London injured his knee in the 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers. It will be the second game London has missed this season.

Before coming out of that Carolina game, London had seven catches for 119 yards. It was his third straight game going over 100 yards and his fifth 100-plus-yard game in the past six Falcons contests. His previous career-high eclipsing the 100-yard mark was three last season. London is tied for seventh in the league in receptions (60), fourth in receiving yards (810) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (6).

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said that he has no timetable for Penix's return, though he said it would be "hard to say no" when asked if Penix would be the team's Week 1 starter in 2026. Morris said he has spoken with Penix and he has been in good spirits.

"Obviously, everybody's different ... but it was really positive news from all the doctors that looked at it," Morris said.

Penix completed 60.1% of his passes this season 1,982 yards with nine touchdown passes and three interceptions. He ran for one touchdown.

Although the hope is that Penix will be back next season, Morris said the Falcons' offseason strategy when it comes to quarterbacks will have to change now. Cousins seems likely to be a post-June 1 release, because the Falcons would be able to save $35 million in salary cap despite another $35 million in dead cap split between 2026 and 2027, per Spotrac.

"You definitely got to go and make some different plans," Morris said. "We talk about the offseason, but we'll talk about that and address that when we get there. Right now, we got to prepare for New Orleans Saints and that's what we'll do, but that's always got to be something that's on your mind regardless and definitely puts it on your mind a little bit more with this happening."

The Falcons drafted Penix at No. 8 overall in the 2024 draft, despite having just signed Cousins to a $100 million guaranteed contract weeks earlier. Atlanta was betting on Cousins being its quarterback of the present and Penix being its quarterback of the future.

Penix, 25, tore his right ACL twice in college. This is Penix's fifth season-ending injury in eight seasons between college and the NFL.

"He's dealt with it, but what we know of Mike and all the stuff that we've done from our research, from all the injuries he has come back stronger," Morris said. "We feel really confident that this will be the same way. I have no doubt that Mike's going to attack this rehab and attack all things that can get done to be ready for his team and ready to go as soon as possible."

With Penix's injury, the Falcons have signed quarterback Easton Stick to the active roster from the practice squad and signed quarterback Kyle Trask to the practice squad. Stick will be Cousins' backup.

Penix suffered a bone bruise on his left knee in Week 6 and missed the team's Week 7 game against Miami Dolphins. Cousins started that game, a 34-10 defeat.

Cousins is completing 61.5% of his passes for 250 yards without a touchdown or interception.