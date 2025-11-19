Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints are releasing veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to a source.

He will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers after the move is made official.

Cooks, 32, signed a two-year deal worth up to $13 million to return to the Saints in March but was not a major factor in the offense, finishing fifth on the team in receptions in the first half of the season.

Brandin Cooks, who had 19 receptions for 165 yards and no touchdowns this season, is being released by the Saints. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Cooks had incentives in his contract for receptions, receiving touchdowns, playtime and receiving yards, but did not hit any of them. He finished with 19 catches for 165 yards and no touchdowns.

The Saints drafted Cooks in the first round of the 2014 draft but traded him to the New England Patriots in the 2017 offseason. He has 729 receptions for 9,697 receiving yards and 60 touchdown receptions in 12 seasons.

Cooks is the second Saints receiver to leave the team this season, as the team traded Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks at the trade deadline.

New Orleans Football first reported the news.