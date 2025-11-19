Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one step closer to returning to game action.

Burrow was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, according to the team's injury report. It's the first time the Pro Bowl quarterback has been 100 percent in practice since he suffered a turf toe injury on Sept. 14 against Jacksonville.

Wednesday also marked the first time Burrow went through 11-on-11 drills in his return to practice. He is still in the midst of a 21-day window that allows him to participate without being on the active roster.

Before practice, Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked if Burrow could start Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Taylor was dismissive of the notion.

"Until we get through some practices, there's no reason for me to even speculate on that," Taylor said.

Burrow has eyed Thanksgiving as a potential return date from the injury that required surgery and has caused him to miss the past seven games. After practice, Burrow did not offer any indication as to what his timeline could look like.

When Burrow spoke to reporters last week, he indicated that the team's record could play a factor in whether he returns. Cincinnati (3-7) has lost seven of its past eight games and is on a three-game skid entering Sunday's home game against the Patriots (9-2), who are tied for the best record in the AFC.

"Right now, he's of the mindset that he wants to play football for us," Taylor said Monday. "We'll just continue to get through his rehab progression and see where that ends up before we make any decision on how we want to proceed."

Joe Flacco, who has started the past five games since being acquired by trade, was limited with a sprained right shoulder. The 40-year-old veteran has played through the injury since he suffered it toward the end of the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 26. In leading up to the past two games, the team has managed Flacco's workload at the beginning of the week.

Given Burrow's timeline, it raises the possibility that Sunday could be Flacco's last scheduled start in Cincinnati. Flacco told ESPN that even if he has not dwelled on the idea, it has crossed his mind.

"It's in your head a little bit to a certain extent," Flacco said. "But I really am not that concerned with it. I think as long as I just keep my head down and keep preparing the way I am and then kind of act oblivious to it, then that'll be the best for me."

After a rough start to the season with the Cleveland Browns, Flacco has flourished in Cincinnati, even with a hurt throwing shoulder. Despite one win in five games, Flacco has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,453 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Flacco is in the final stretch of a one-year contract. He said his stint with the Bengals has strengthened his belief in being a starting quarterback in 2026.

"Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody's mind that I can do it," Flacco told ESPN. "I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. This obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff.

"I would like an opportunity, but you just never know."