OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It's another week and another new injury for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

For the second straight week, Jackson didn't practice for the Ravens on Wednesday. But this time the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player is listed with an ankle injury.

Last week, Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with knee soreness before returning to practice the next two days and playing in a 23-16 win at the Cleveland Browns.

Asked whether Jackson's absence this week is similar to last week when he was sidelined for a day and then played, Ravens coach John Harbaugh replied, "Yeah, same type of situation."

Harbaugh wouldn't elaborate on Jackson's status beyond that, saying, "I know it's Lamar, it's our quarterback. I understand how important it is, and it wasn't his best interest [to] practice today. And we'll see where we're at [Thursday]."

This season, Jackson has been sacked an average of 3.2 times per game, which is the most of his eight-year career. On Sunday, Jackson was sacked five times by the Browns, including four by Myles Garrett.

It's been a painful season for Jackson, who was sidelined three games with a hamstring injury. In total, he has missed a total of eight practices this season.

Jackson is looking to break out of a two-game rut where he has completed 57.4% of his throws for an average of 184.5 yards passing. On Sunday, he threw no touchdown passes and two interceptions for a 47.6 passer rating, which is the second worst of his career.

"Lamar is winning games," Harbaugh said. "Finding ways to win the game -- that's what counts; that's what matters. I think Lamar did a great job in both of those games of playing that kind of winning football."

The Ravens (5-5), who have won four straight, host the New York Jets (2-8) on Sunday.