Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- There's a lot on the line in Thursday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video).

Currently, the Texans sit at 5-5 after Matthew Wright kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired in Week 11 to sweep the Tennessee Titans for the season. Houston has a 26% chance to make the playoffs now, but that would increase to 37% with a win Thursday over the Bills. With a loss, that number drops to 15%. As for history, of the 989 teams in the Super Bowl era to start 5-5 or worse through 10 games, only 89 of them (9%) have gone on to make the playoffs, according to ESPN Research.

And on the Bills' side, quarterback Josh Allen is on the brink of making history. Allen, 29, last week tied Cam Newton for the most regular-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history. When the Bills (7-3) face the Texans, the record could very well be taken -- no easy task against the Texans, one of three teams to not give up a rushing score to a quarterback.

ESPN has you covered on the ground with coverage from Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg and Texans reporter DJBien-Aime.

Keep checking back here for a look game highlights, analysis and key moments from tonight's game: